GRANT Twp. – Teresa Marie Peavey, 22, National City, sustained minor injuries when she flipped her vehicle in Grant Township on Aug. 27.
The Michigan State Police (MSP) advise that Peavey’s two passengers – a 4-year-old female and a 1-year-old female, both from National City – were unharmed.
According to the MSP, the incident occurred at 7:30 p.m. on Townline Road, near Sand Lake Road.
Authorities state that Peavey was traveling west on Townline Road and disregarded a stop sign. She lost control of the vehicle and entered a ditch on Sand Lake Road, where the car overturned onto its roof.
Peavey, who was wearing a seat belt at the time, was taken to the hospital by ambulance after the crash.
The MSP notes that neither drugs nor alcohol contributed to the event, and that Peavey was issued a citation for careless/negligent action.
Her car was towed from the scene, upon experiencing disabling damage.