TAWAS CITY – A proposal to lease the building at Tawas City’s Anchor Park, for operating a small café, will be revisited by council members at their next meeting.
Among other business, it was during their latest meeting on Sept. 16 when officials went over the offer, made by Gwen Hayes.
Tawas City Manager Annge Horning said the proposal was shared with the planning commission at their Sept. 10 meeting, where they recommended that the council consider the request, as they felt a café was a good fit for the park.
“They did however feel that the Council needs to negotiate on the proposed monthly lease payment,” she stated.
Hayes is requesting a three-year lease, for $100 per month, but she is also proposing several capital improvements – some of which she will take care of, and others that she has asked be the responsibility of the city.
Several council members expressed that they were in favor of the potential use but they also had some lingering questions, most of which revolved around the building upgrades.
The requested changes by Hayes include such items as a larger water heater, some electrical work, improvements to the outdoor deck, new flooring and making each of the doors, as well as the restroom, Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant.
Horning pointed out that making the restroom ADA-compliant was already in the budget, and the city is moving toward this.
She added that Hayes has proposed to pay for all utilities, with the exception of city sewer/water, and trash removal.
Hayes also requested that the city handles the snow removal and lawn care. “We do that there anyway, because it is one of our parks,” Horning noted.
Mayor Pro Tem Brian McMurray, who also serves on the planning commission, said he thought the lease offer was a little weak, especially considering the location of the venue on Lake Huron.
He said he liked the idea of the use, but had concerns regarding competition, as it may provide somewhat of an unfair advantage to other businesses.
Councilman Jon Studley said some of the items are outlined in the proposal but some are not, in terms of who will take care of which building enhancements.
He remarked that the $100 offer is much lower than he anticipated renting the building for when the council first began these discussions.
Studley also pointed out that when the Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce used to rent the structure, they paid $400 a month.
“Yes, but the city paid the water and sewer bill,” Horning said.
“All of the planning commission, from what I could tell, was receptive to the proposed use,” McMurray shared.
“I think the use is great,” agreed Councilwoman Jackie Masich. “I think it would be a good fit there.”
She said one thing she wanted to ensure, though, is that the city isn’t spending taxpayer money to help establish a business.
For example, officials have said in prior meetings that they would be hesitant to make changes to the building which would only suit one specific establishment or use.
Horning said that everything being proposed right now as the city’s responsibility would not be specific to any particular business use. The upgrades either have to be done for the building to be ADA-compliant anyway, or they involve safety issues.
“And in reference to the water and sewer bill, just want to throw this out there, this is a public park and people will be stopping in to use the restroom, even if they’re not a customer of hers,” she added.
“One of the things that I would like to see in here is exactly what equipment she’s bringing in, and if any of the equipment she’s bringing in is going to require any other modifications – and that they meet code,” Studley suggested.
Mayor Ken Cook, echoing McMurray’s comments, noted that there are a couple coffee/tea establishments in the nearby area, including on Newman Street in East Tawas. “I don’t know what they pay for that space, but I’m pretty sure it’s more than a couple hundred dollars.”
He, too, said he was concerned about creating an unfair business advantage with the low rental rate.
The council went back and forth for some time on such items as comparisons to the lease agreement in Tawas City Shoreline Park for Tony’s Tacos; how the capital improvements would stay with the city-owned building in Anchor Park; other options for which utilities would be the responsibility of which party; whether costs could be split 50/50 on certain upgrades; and more.
Councilman Mike Russo said he thinks further negotiations need to be had to better define who is going to do what, and maybe that cost is going to flush itself out in the process.
He noted that, depending on what the improvements are, this could impact what the rent is going to be.
Cook requested that Horning work with the perspective tenant and be very specific on who would be paying for each of the line items, so officials can review this information before making a decision.
Based on the conversations that evening, he said the matter will be on the agenda of the next council meeting, on Oct. 7.
As reported, officials voted in February 2018 to turn the property into a park, after it was vacated by the chamber in December 2017.
The land is located at 402 E. Lake St. (US-23) and features a building which measures just under 800 square feet.
In a letter to the planning commission, dated Sept. 3, Hayes writes that she is interested in working with the city to create a space in Anchor Park that can be ran as a small café.
“I have experience in setting up and running a similar business as the owner/operator of Craving previously located on Newman Street in East Tawas. I managed that café for two summer seasons and would have continued if it were not for the sale of the building,” she stated. “I am proposing to continue the success of Craving at the location in Anchor Park.”
She advised that Craving’s offerings included homemade muffins, baked goods, sandwiches, salads, soups, smoothies and coffee drinks, with everything being freshly made on site.
As for the Anchor Park locale, Hayes says this is ideal for those using the biking/walking trail, and would provide a welcome “resting” spot.
In separate business, officials addressed the following:
• Were told by Horning that she recently participated in an interview for a potential new officer for the Tawas Police Authority (TPA). “At the end of the interview, after the panel had a chance to discuss the candidate, we agreed to offer a conditional offer of employment to John Alley.”
• Approved an addendum to the contract with Consumers Energy, in order to install new street lights at seven different intersections in the city where there currently are no lights. The installation cost is $100 per pole, for a total of $700, and the monthly charge will be $7.96 per light.
• Adopted an amendment to the TPA’s Articles of Incorporation, which adds East Tawas and Tawas City as additionally insured on the TPA’s insurance policies.
“The TPA Board approved it and is referring it to both city councils for approval so that the mayors and clerks of both cities can sign them,” Horning said.
• Were advised by Tawas City Fire Department Chief Steve Masich that Mark Nelkie, who served on the department for 26 years, retired on Sept. 5 due to work commitments and also wanting to spend more time with his family.
• Were informed by Horning that the city has again received a $2,500 grant from Consumers Energy, for planting trees throughout the community.