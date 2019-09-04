TAWAS CITY – In some ways, it looked like Tawas Area dominated Alcona in its season opening football game Thursday night.

The host Braves made too many mistakes to pull off the victory, however. Three turnovers, poorly-timed penalties and several missed offensive opportunities saddled the Braves with a bitter-tasting 16-14 setback.

“I thought we did things well enough at times to win, it seemed like we moved the ball quite a bit and stuff that we thought would be open was open,” TA head coach Tim Webb said. “We just didn’t execute and just kept making critical errors.”

On Alcona’s second drive of the game, it was able to burst for a 61-yard touchdown run and tacked on a two-point conversion to take an early 8-0 lead.

The Braves answered with a long run by Lukas Herrick to the five-yard line, with Ryan Heal finishing off the drive with a two-yard plunge to pull the Braves within 8-6 with 58 seconds to play in the first.

Alcona fumbled the ball away on its first play of the next drive, which Skylar Huggard jumped on at Tawas’ own 40-yard line.

Five plays later, Camden Groff took a pitch to the right side of the field. Groff sprinted to the sideline, put a nice move on a defender and sprinted the rest of the way into the endzone to put the Braves ahead.

On the two-point conversion, quarterback Noah Davis rolled to his right and fired a well-placed pass to Elijah Gatica-Gonzales to put the Braves ahead 14-8 with 7:23 to play before the half.

Alcona was in a giving mood as it coughed up the football again, this time recovered by Joe Ernst at Tawas’ own 35-yard line.

An interception stalled what looked to be a promising drive, however, leaving the Braves to settle for a 14-8 lead at the half.

Tawas had a drive reach the 12-yard line before tossing another interception in the second half and early in the fourth quarter had a pair of costly penalties set up Alcona’s final scoring drive. The Tigers took a 16-14 lead on a short touchdown run and had its two-pointer on a quarterback keeper to the left pylon.

“The defense gave up one big play in the first half and they had a short field in the second half from penalties but they played tough and made some key stops,” Webb said. “The defense definitely played well enough to win. The offense just needs to put up more points.”

Tawas had another promising drive stalled on a fumble inside Alcona’s 10-yard line, though its defense put up a key stop to the Braves the ball back at their own 28-yard line with 1:40 left to play. The Braves got a key pass play from Davis to Jace Lear to get them to the 14-yard line with 28 seconds left, however, on fourth down a Tawas pass attempt in the endzone went off the hands of an intended receiver, allowing the Tigers to escape town with the win.

“Some of it is inexperience,” Webb said of the team’s costly miscues. “We have guys in new positions and many guys were playing their first varsity game, so hopefully we are going to see big improvements form week one to week two. We’ll just try to fix those in practice.

“In any game decided by one play, you just have to be careful to not evaluate the game based on how you feel. One tiny thing changes and we win and we have a whole different narrative. As many mistakes as we had we still played well enough to put ourselves in position at the end.”

The Braves rushed for 302 yards on offense and had Davis throw for 30 more yards through the air. Groff had three rushes for 80 yards and a score, Herrick ran eight times for 76 yards and Justin Ulman ran eight times for 68 yards.

Huggard led the defense with nine tackles.

“I thought our line blocked pretty well for the most part and the pass protection was good,” Webb said. “We opened up some holes and Herrick ran really hard. The defense played well in general and Ray Bruning played very well.”

Tawas (0-1 overall) hosts Rogers City (0-1) on Friday. The Hurons lost a close game as well last week, 12-8 at Whittemore-Prescott.