EAST TAWAS – Summerfest returns to the Tawases this weekend.
With an expanded schedule of events this year, the 12th annual rendition of Summerfest kicks off Saturday at 9 a.m. That’s when the Kiwanis Club’s 13th annual Run by the Bay starts things off on Newman Street in downtown East Tawas.
A new event this year is the BBQ & Brew inside the big tent at Harbor Park in East Tawas, also on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Inside will be barbecues and brew and music by DJ Chase.
The event will feature barbecue masters Boneyard BBQ of Tawas City, Klenow’s Market of East Tawas, Mancino’s featuring Rob’s BBQ of Oscoda, Mr. Jack’ss Sports Bar & Grill of East Tawas, Northwoods Steakhouse of East Tawas and Route 23 BBQ of East Tawas.
Proceeds from the event will be donated to East Tawas and Tawas City fire departments, Iosco County Animal Shelter and Harbor Lights Pregnancy & Information Center. Visitors to the event will be able to vote for their favorite non-profit. There is a $5 entry fee that includes a beverage.
A Classic Car Cruise at Auto Value in Tawas City will begin at 6 p.m. (line-up at 5 to 6 p.m.) with the cruise cars on display in downtown East Tawas at 7 p.m. A Street Dance featuring Double Shot will be held from 7 to 11 p.m., on Newman Street.
On Sunday will be the Dawn Patrol Fly-In and Breakfast at the Iosco County Airport from 7 a.m. to noon. Cost for the all-you-can-eat breakfast of pancakes and eggs with a serving of sausage is $7 for adults, $3 for children and kids under the age of four eat free.
The Car Show on Newman Street starts at 9 a.m. Sunday with an awards ceremony at 3 p.m. A new event that day is a Disc Golf Tournament at Dewey Durant Park in East Tawas, starting at 10 a.m.
