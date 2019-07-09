OSCODA – Children of all ages were invited attend “A Day in the Life of a Wildland Firefighter” to kick off the kid’s day events for the summer season at Lumberman’s Monument.
Kid’s day events have been a large part of the programs the monument puts on for the last 24 years. Occasionally on Tuesdays and Thursdays, typically around 1 p.m. the monument offers educational, inventive and fun programs for children to continue learning throughout the summer.
The first of these included a visit from the United States Forest Service (USFS) Wildland Firefighters. Guests were encouraged to visit four different stations featuring firefighters explaining the tools, equipment, trucks and techniques they use to take on a forest fire.
The first station featured a number of firefighters introducing audience members to the tools and equipment they use to fight fires including a shovel and ax among other things that make their jobs a bit easier.
Other stations offered children the opportunity to try out the fire hose and spray an imaginary fire in the forest. Firefighters taught each participant how to hold the fire hose and use the optimal amount of water. Guests also had the opportunity to tour the trucks the firefighters use, press the buttons for emergency situations and venture inside the trucks to see what they were like and how it operated.
Guests were greeted with a goodie bag upon departure featuring educational gifts about the firefighters and Smokey Bear. Some goodies included a comic on Smokey, a pencil, a three dimensional fold together paper fire truck, a frisbee and a pencil sharpener. Firefighters said they like to keep it educational even after the children leave so they can take away something from the program.
Future kid’s day events are expected to include owl pellets on Thursday, July 11 at 1 p.m. where children will get the opportunity to dissect an owl pellet and discover what’s inside and vampire fish on Tuesday, July 16 at 1 p.m.
For more information about Lumberman’s Monument events visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/news/hmnf/news-events or call 362-8961.