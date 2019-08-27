ALABASTER Twp. – “The weather was perfect! Everyone thoroughly enjoyed themselves,” stated Northwoods Wholesale Outlet representative Tina Sullivan, of the latest USG Free Fishing Day.
Hosted on Aug. 17 this year, in partnership with Northwoods, the event was again held at USG’s Alabaster Township quarry site.
USG representatives report that nearly 200 people attended, with Sullivan adding that guests were able to enjoy the sunshine at the waters on both the east side and south side of the property.
She said visitors ranging in age from young children to a 96-year-old angler all came out with the hope of reeling in “the big one.”
According to those from USG, employees grilled hot dogs for participants and treated visitors to other snacks, drinks and games.
“Northwoods Wholesale Outlet of Pinconning supplied fishing tackle and bait to anyone needing it, along with a bag of goodies for everyone,” Sullivan also noted.
For several hours, attendees were able to try their luck on the company’s retired quarry ponds, while also being given an opportunity to take photos alongside some of the large earth moving equipment which is utilized to quarry gypsum.
As USG representatives have stated previously, the fish populations in the ponds are naturally occurring and self-maintaining, with anglers having encountered very large bass, pike and panfish.
Alabaster Plant Manager Matthew Craig has explained that the quarry ponds were created by restoration and re-naturalization work on areas of the property the company is no longer using to obtain gypsum. USG’s only effort to support the fishery was stocking minnows last fall to increase the forage base in the lakes.
Craig also notes that the waters in Alabaster are rarely fished, except by USG employees, who have reported some great catches.
The inaugural event was held in conjunction with the Department of Natural Resources’ Free Fishing Weekend. For both the 2018 and 2019 USG events, participants were not required to have a fishing license.
As previously reported, USG is known for producing such building supplies as drywall, with the gypsum also being used for food processing, agriculture purposes and other needs. USG has quarried gypsum in Alabaster Township since the company was founded in 1902.
The free fishing event last June was the first time USG extended a public invite to its Alabaster ponds. According to Craig, the company was excited to show off the restored areas of the property, introduce youngsters to a local pastime and allow families to get together for a day of fun outdoors.
He recently shared that one of the reasons USG decided to host another Free Fishing Day this summer is because there was such a positive response from those who participated last year.
The 2019 event was catch-and-release for all game species (bass and pike), but anglers were welcome to keep panfish if they chose to do so.
“We really enjoyed getting to visit with our neighbors at this event,” said Craig. “So many people told us they’ve lived their lives in this community and have always wanted to see what it is like to fish these ponds. Many people just wanted to explore the property and see what it is like. Others came because they have a familial connection to USG. And, of course, some folks just wanted to come fishing.”
He added that he hopes to be able to host the event again next year.
“We are thankful for great partners like Northwoods Outdoor Wholesale, who brought everything from poles and bait to a hotdog grill and a team of fishing helpers,” Craig went on. “With that kind of community support and strong turnout, we look forward to doing this again.”