EAST TAWAS – Is the third time a charm?
After two failed attempts 51 and 40 years ago, a new effort was launched in East Tawas Tuesday, Sept. 17 to see if there is again interest in consolidating the Tawases.
About 20 persons attended the informal meeting at the East Tawas Community Center where they were asked to give their opinions on “Should East Tawas and Tawas City become one city?”
“We’re not here to debate,” said meeting organizer Ed Nagy, a former Tawas City mayor, “our purpose is to listen. Nothing will be decided tonight.”
Most of those attending the session said common sense tells them a consolidated city will save money and reduce redundancy.
Yet, nearly all who spoke said they first need good, solid numbers to see if consolidation makes financial sense. And to get there, requires a study.
“Financially, it’s a great idea,” said one attendee. “Logistically, it will be difficult.”
“What is this going to do and what is it going to do to my pocketbook,” asked another. “Deep down, I like the idea of one community.”
Still another asked, “The question I have is what would be the advantages if both cities combined?”
Nagy told the group the two cities “work together well. There is cooperation and contractual things going on.” He also pointed that consolidation in the Tawases has worked in the past noting Tawas Area Schools, Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce, Tawas Police Authority and with the Methodist and Catholic churches separately.
He said consolidation has been attempted twice in the Tawases. But in order for it to succeed, it has to be approved by voters in both communities.
In 1968, the measure was approved in East Tawas and was defeated in Tawas City by a mere four votes. The next attempt was in 1979, when it was approved in Tawas City, but defeated in East Tawas.
He also pointed to a successful consolidation in the Iron River area of the Upper Peninsula. Despite two previous attempts in the early and late 1970s, consolidation of Iron River, Stambaugh and Mineral Hills was approved by voters in each of the municipalities in 1998 and became official on July 1, 2000.
Additionally, Nagy mentioned the online non-scientific poll on the Iosco County News-Herald website www.iosconews.com, that asks “Should the cities of East Tawas and Tawas City consolidate?” As of Sept. 17, there were 1,032 votes for “yes,” 326 votes for “No” and 73 for “Don’t know.”
According to Nagy, in order to be successful consolidation will need to be citizen driven. “It must involve citizens and local governments,” he said. “Get legal help, it’s not a cheap process and it’s going to cost money.”
He said a past effort here for consolidation included receiving a $59,000 grant to pay for Dr. Lynn Harvey and an assistant out of Michigan State University Extension in East Lansing to lead and compile a study prior to the 1979 vote.
And, he said, the effort also needs approval by the state’s Boundary Commission “because this is a complicated process – lines have to be drawn, where does the city end? What about taxes, debts and contracts?
“The Boundary Commission has a rigid step-by-step process. It’s 63 steps.”
Some session attendees wondered if a part of Baldwin Township would be annexed into a combined city under the consolidation process.
Members of the informal session also said they’d like to see that study from the 1979 vote to use as a “starting point” for perhaps a renewed consolidation effort.
Nagy warned, however, that getting to a new vote of consolidation is a long-term process. “Some of us in this room will not live to see it happen,” he said. He also suggested getting younger people in the community involved will be important.
“People who come here to visit us call us ‘Tawas,’” Nagy said.
“I’ve heard the name Tawas Bay,” another mentioned. “I like that.”
As for where the group goes from here, Nagy asked for names and emails of persons attending the session interested in moving a potential consolidation process forward. “I would like to have more of these public meetings,” he said.