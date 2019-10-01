EAST TAWAS – A formal ceremony is being planned for Veterans Day as the East Tawas City Council unanimously approved the placement of a plaque honoring “hometown patriot” Gen. Earl T. O’Loughlin.
At the council meeting on Sept. 23, local resident Jane Ruster followed up on her preliminary proposal presented to the council on Aug. 5, and submitted a formal plan for consideration.
According to Ruster, the East Tawas Park Board had already approved the location of the plaque prior to the city council meeting. The plaque will be located just inside the edge of the landscaped island north of the Harbor Park fountain.
She presented a line drawing of the plaque, which will feature photorelief images of Gen. O’Loughlin and a B-29 bomber, and include language outlining the general’s connection to the East Tawas community and years of military service, including a reference to the fact that he “retired as the only Air Force 4 Star General in the state of Michigan.”
The plaque will be made of aluminum, will measure 24 inches by 24 inches square, and will be finished with a sand background with a random orbital surface painted in a black matte. The $2,800 price tag for the plaque, according to Ruster, will be paid by her group. She added that John Bolen’s father is building the plaque stand which is being donated to the project. Ruster also noted that there will be no expense to the city.
Ruster said that John Carroll of Carroll Broadcasting will furnish the use of their PA system for the event, which will be emceed by Kevin Allen. East Tawas Mayor Bruce Bolen will initiate the dedication, and the Tawas Area Honor Guard will execute the military honors. The time of the Nov. 11 event will be announced at a later date, she said.
Ruster also made it a point to mention O’Loughlin’s work fundraising for St. Joseph Hospital, and that he has helped more than 50 people obtain appointments into the five major service academies. She recommended the book, The Friday Pilots, published in 2014 about a group of pilots who met weekly to relate their aviation stories, noting that Chapter 11 features O’Loughlin’s experiences.
In other matters before the council:
• Budget amendments to close out the city’s fiscal year were approved by a 7-0 vote, along with approval for commitment of unassigned fund balances.
• Modifications to the Tawas Police Authority’s (TPA) Articles of Incorporation to specify additional insureds on the TPA’s liability insurance policy as required by the carrier were approved by a 7-0 vote.
• Council unanimously approved the installation of ADA compliant, barrier-free automatic door openers at the East Tawas Public Library, which will be funded by the Friends of the Library. City Manager Brent Barringer said he was looking into similar devices for the East Tawas Community Center.
• Council voted 7-0 to approve a budget amendment for FY 2019-20 to improve infrastructure for the city’s Christmas decorations.