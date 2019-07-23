OSCODA – The public – claiming a lack of action on the per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination in and around Oscoda – hurled criticisms at state agencies during a town hall meeting on July 16.
Held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oscoda Township, an open house preceded the meeting, where guests could talk with staff from the Michigan Departments of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), Natural Resources (MDNR), Health and Human Services (MDHHS), and District Health Department No. 2 (DHD2).
The intent of the meeting was to provide information about the environmental investigations and planned response activities at the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base (WAFB) and surrounding areas. However, several attendees made it clear that they are fed up over what they consider to be a delay in any meaningful PFAS cleanup, with some also claiming that the updates provided were nothing more than the same details they have already heard.
Need Our Water (NOW) Co-Lead Cathy Wusterbarth said the next time the agencies come to Oscoda, the public expects new information and real action. “It’s a waste of your time, and ours. We put effort into coming here so that we can get new information, and you’re not giving it to us.”
“We want plans. We want a time line,” added Devon Tasior. “We don’t need any more talk. We need action.”
She and Wusterbarth were among the nearly 30 people who gathered for a rally just prior to the meeting, held on the church grounds along US-23.
Participants raised signs reading, “Your Mess is Now Our Mess” “Stop the Bleeding” and more. Drivers honked their horns in support as rally goers also shouted such chants as, “Save our kids, we need clean water” and “Nine years, no plans, no action.”
As reported, when WAFB was active, the U.S. Air Force (USAF) used PFAS-containing aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) for training purposes, as well as to put out fires, which has led to contamination of the groundwater and drinking water wells in the area.
The friction between community members and the state intensified following the rally, when participants entered the church to attend the meeting.
It was during the public comment forum when the audience heard from Anthony Spaniola, whose family owns a home on Loud Drive.
“First off, I would like to address something that happened here this evening that’s incredibly disturbing,” he started, sharing that someone directed security to bar entry to people with signs.
Spaniola, an attorney, said the decision was extremely ill-considered, inappropriate and illegal.
“The message that is sent from EGLE to us, through that type of communication is very, very damning. I’m asking you to please stop that,” he said.
“There’s no one here that’s threatening anything illegal. Stop stiff-arming the public. Work with us, not against us,” he implored.
“The message you send, again, is one in which you don’t trust us and, therefore, we shouldn’t trust you,” Spaniola said.
“We’re here because the Air Force is illegally contaminating our lake, our river, our streams,” he went on, noting that people bringing signs and disagreeing with EGLE is not illegal or un-American. “We do not need to be intimidated by those kinds of tactics.”
Wusterbarth also commented that the signs were not a distraction, saying, “You know what’s distracting? When you’re looking out on the lake and you see the foam piling up on the side.”
“I received some phone calls from other citizens and I was told that there may be a protest in the area, and it may be rowdier than the other general meetings since it was just an EGLE meeting,” explained Beth Place, Wurtsmith site manager. “Therefore, I elevated that issue and tried to get security. I know there has been security at other Air Force meetings, and that’s why I tried to do that.”
“Who made the decision to bar the signs?” Spaniola questioned.
Dan Lee of the MDNR Law Enforcement Division shared that he was asked to provide security for all in attendance, to ensure there was a safe meeting. “We do these all over the state for a variety of different topics, and the general rule is no signs.”
According to Lee, these meetings have pros and cons and people with signs of different opinions may hold them up and distract others. “So we decided to keep them out. If they have sticks on them, obviously the sticks can be used as a weapon.”
Lee said he had no prior knowledge of the fact that, in past Oscoda contamination meetings, rally participants would use their signs during the break and then bring them into the meeting room.
He said after the open house people started coming into the building with signs, and he initially asked that they not be brought into the room.
“I tried to explain myself and then, in the end, recognized there really wasn’t an issue. I said, ‘please don’t be distracting; please don’t use them as a weapon.’ People came in, sat them down, absolutely no problem,” Lee said.
“And we told you it was illegal. That’s what changed things,” Spaniola countered.
Lee apologized if he offended anybody and reiterated that his intent was to maintain a safe meeting. “I meant no disrespect, and I did not try to obstruct anybody’s First Amendment rights.”
“We apologize if it came off that way,” added Kathy Shirey, who has been the acting director for EGLE’s Remediation and Redevelopment Division (RRD), since Sue Leeming’s retirement on July 1. “We have had threats. We’ve had a number of, fortunately, very minor issues, but it’s not uncommon for us to ask our law enforcement staff to show up and just be here.”
The town hall ran about an hour longer than scheduled, due to the volume of people who spoke during the public comment forum. Their questions were heard after the presentations by the various agencies.
Shirey first advised that Place will be taking on the role of the permanent, day-to-day project manager, which was handled for many years by Robert Delaney.
Shirey said Delaney remains involved in as the Defense and State Memorandum of Agreement program coordinator, and that he still oversees the entire project.
The first presenter was Place, who shared the following updates with the audience:
• The USAF, by the end of this year, will be completing it’s five-year review process of the existing remedies related to some of the historical volatile organic compound (VOC) contamination at WAFB. “Every five years they evaluate if that remedy is still protective to human health and the environment, and if any new information has come to light to determine if there needs to be tweaks in those remedies.”
• The USAF is conducting annual, long-term monitoring for VOCs, which was completed in the May-June time frame for 2019.
• The USAF is completing a vapor intrusion (VI) evaluation at the site, since there were potential risks from VI due to the VOCs that are present with the historical contamination at WAFB. “And it’s important to realize here that no vapor intrusion risk has been identified yet on base; we’re just doing evaluation of all the former sites on the base that had volatile contamination, to determine if it exists or not, and the next steps.”
• The USAF completed the third round of PFAS sampling for their expanded site inspection (ESI) in the May-June time frame.
• In June, the USAF completed the fourth round of quarterly residential well sampling for PFAS along the western side of Van Etten Lake (VEL).
• Through the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team (MPART), agencies including MDHHS, DHD2 and EGLE are starting up monthly coordination calls regarding WAFB, and Oscoda Township is on the list of attendees.
Charlie Bauer of the Water Resources Division also spoke and he said there are two main studies planned for this summer, one being continued fish contaminant monitoring. “And the second is an AuSable River plume study.”
The goal for the fish collection is to update data and fill in any gaps for selected species, mainly in VEL, the AuSable River and Cedar Lake.
“With the plume study, we are going to be taking water quality samples in the AuSable River and then out into Lake Huron,” Bauer noted. “The primary purpose is to evaluate whether or not there’s any impact on the intake – the drinking water intake in Lake Huron.”
He said there will be four different events, and the details of the study design are on the MPART website. For additional fish contaminant information, or details on the above mentioned studies, contact Joseph Bohr at 517-284-5525 or bohrj@michigan.gov.
Ann Person, RRD supervisor for the Bay City district, spoke on the contaminated sites in the area which are not related to WAFB, such as the McDonald’s Store fire in 1992 that was extinguished using large quantities of AFFF.
She said a contractor was hired to examine the soils, sediments and surface water in the area, with high levels of PFAS contamination having been found in the soils and sediments. Therefore, the plan is to do more investigations to try to define the extent of the contamination, with removal activities intended for the highest impacted soils within the next year.
Person also reminded the crowd of the fires which were put out near the Oscoda Area Schools (OAS) complex and Colbath Road which, as reported, were extinguished with AFFF, as well.
“We’ve done groundwater investigation in the Colbath area in 2016 and 2017, where we identified elevated levels of PFAS contaminants. In addition, a residential well in that area has been sampled and we just got the results back from that and those were non-detect for PFAS compounds,” she said.
Groundwater investigations were carried out near OAS, and drinking water well samples were conducted both on River Road and in the Pinecrest subdivision area, she continued. The plan for these locations is to continue examining the monitoring wells and conduct drinking water well samples.
In terms of the AuSable area, Person said a consultant was hired in 2017 and 2018 to do a large-scale investigation, which included the installation of 36 cluster wells. PFAS were found in a majority of the wells, but it can’t be confirmed yet if this is all associated with WAFB.
“So what our plans are, is to go back out and do an additional investigation in the areas of the highest impacted monitoring wells,” she said.
“And then finally we have an update on the Oscoda Township dump, and that’s one of our more recent sites,” she went on. “So, in 2018, we went out and did a groundwater investigation around the perimeter of the dump and we took 16 groundwater samples – 11 of those samples had hits of PFAS, and three of them exceeded the 70 parts per trillion [ppt] criteria.”
Based on this, Person said residential wells in the area were identified and nine were sampled, all of which came back with no PFAS detections. “In addition, we also collected a surface water sample from the little pond/lake right there and got results back this week, and those were non-detect.”
One exception, she said, is that there was a hit of the PFAS compound PFBA at very low concentrations, so this will be looked into too see where it came from.
She said a letter was sent to Oscoda Township in June, asking that they do the investigation to determine the extent of contamination associated with the dump.
“Because we’re not sure what was put in the dump, we can’t say that it came from the Air Force base. There’s a lot of dumps and landfills throughout the state that we’re looking at,” she said, adding that other types of waste can have PFAS compounds in them. “So we will be working with the township to move that investigation forward.”
MDHHS Toxicologist Abiy Mussa also provided updates, which are summarized as follows:
• There were 18 residential wells sampled in March: nine near the dump site, four in the Colbath area, three in the Loud Drive area and two in AuSable Township.
• Of the Colbath samples, the PFAS compound PFOS was detected in one well, at 5 ppt. One residential well in the Loud Drive vicinity had PFAS detections of 6 ppt for PFBS and 5 ppt for PFHxS.
• One AuSable well was reported to have a sample result of 2 ppt for the PFOA chemical, with Mussa pointing out that all of the results are below the MDHHS public health screening values.
DHD2 Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Cori Upper then spoke about the signs which were installed advising people to avoid the foam which may be present on area water bodies and, as reported, has contained high levels of PFAS.
He shared that five signs have been posted at the MDNR Campsite and six were installed at Ken Ratliff Memorial Park on VEL.
“On those signs, it suggests that if you come in contact with the foam, that you go out in the lake and rinse off, correct?” asked NOW member Greg Cole.
He said he recently witnessed some toddlers playing along the beach and that the whole area had foam present at the time.
Cole questioned how someone can rinse foam off in the lake, if he or she has to walk back through it to get out of the water. Therefore, he has been looking into the options for installing wash stations.
“I think the wash stations were recently brought up to us, as a consideration, and it’s just been something that’s happened recently. And it is something that we’re going to talk about and consider,” Upper said.
“Are you looking at possibly funding these wash stations and not putting a burden on our township?” Cole asked.
Upper said he represents the local health department, and that discussions on who may end up paying for such wash stations would have to be had among the other involved entities, as well.
As previously reported, when formulating the exposure scenario assumptions for foam, those from MDHHS considered children of different age groups and adults spending two hours per day, five days a week, for three summer months on the lake shore.
Mussa said the recommendation was based on exposure over a long period of time and, while it is being suggested that people who come in contact with foam rinse it off, there needs to be more discussion on the potential risks of a person simply walking through the foam, for example, when coming in from swimming.
Other updates noted by the representatives are listed below:
• RRD Project Geologist Matt Baltusis said his studies along the west shore of VEL confirm that the groundwater is venting PFOS into the lake above 12 ppt.
• The state is working on developing a maximum contaminant level (MCL) for drinking water for municipal systems. Draft MCLs are to be done this fall, with a final version in place by April 2020.
• Additional research is being conducted into the nature of foam, and funding was recently approved for the first steps of another study on this issue.
• A statewide soil survey is being designed to look at what levels of PFAS might be expected in soils in agricultural, rural and urban settings.
Shirey also spoke on a joint press release issued July 1 by EGLE and the USAF, which came from the ongoing dispute resolution process between the two parties regarding WAFB cleanup.
“This came out in writing, under the Air Force’s name. So, while they’ve alluded to some of these things – and behind closed doors they’ve said these things before, and occasionally it’s come out in a meeting here and there – we haven’t had them in writing before, and we think that’s very significant,” she said.
“I also recognize these are primarily plans. We aren’t as happy about that as we’d like to be, either,” she went on.
However, she said the USAF has been engaged in the site investigation process at WAFB for a number of years now, so she thinks the transition to the remedial investigation (RI) is positive.
“The other huge thing for me is that they did agree to recognize our 12 ppt,” she went on, adding that she is happy this is what the USAF is going to use as its standard during the RI.
Shirey also said the USAF agreed to complete the ESI and provide EGLE with the results by the end of this year. “That is supposed to evaluate the effectiveness of the existing, interim remedial actions that we have – the pump-and-treat systems that are out there. That’s something that, as part of the dispute resolution, we have been inviting them to do for a couple of years now.” Shirey added that the state has got the USAF to evaluate other interim remedial actions for the plumes venting into VEL, which has been a big push of theirs for the last year or so.
“We’re going to continue to do that because we do feel these things are very small steps. They’re in the right direction, but there’s an awful lot more required. We need actual plans and schedules for these additional interim responses, now that the Air Force has, in fact, agreed that those plumes are their responsibility,” she said.
“The RI allows the U.S. Air Force to start doing human and ecological risk assessments as part of that study, which is something that is not included in the site investigation,” Shirey said.
As for the press release, several community members said many of the items were not actual agreements and most of the proposed action has already been discussed.
“If EGLE had worked with the township, if EGLE had worked with the people in the community, you might have understood how you were undercutting the efforts that were being undertaken with our Congressional delegation,” Spaniola said, adding that there are people thinking everything is fine now.
“We don’t trust you and that’s why. You don’t talk to us; you talk at us,” he said. “Stop partnering with the Air Force and partner with us. We have things to offer. We have solutions that may work.”
He also said it is not true that the USAF has agreed to the 12 ppt standard. “They sent a letter to the Michigan Senate Fiscal Agency on March 17, 2017, in which they agreed to comply with it – not to consider it, not to measure it. So that’s one of the reasons we think EGLE has not done the job here.”
Another person offering remarks during the public comment session was AuSable Township Superintendent Leisa Sutton.
“The Clark’s Marsh leaches into the groundwater, the groundwater leaches into the river, the river ends in our township. The only testing that has been done, to date, has been on the southern border, predominantly by the school. That’s fantastic; but what about the rest of the township?” she asked.
“We have most of our residents on well water, and we cannot get testing done. I was told that we would get additional testing, we were told that there was funding, now I’m seeing that we’re going to test two wells in our township and that’s it?” Sutton went on.
“In addition to that, we have a hot spot at the mouth of the river. We get no updates, we get no communication, we have no idea what’s going on because nobody tells us. We need to know,” she stressed.
Sutton also referenced the Do Not Eat deer advisory which was issued last fall for an approximate five-mile radius around Clark’s Marsh, noting that most of this area is in AuSable Township.
She said she was told there would be another round of testing of the deer and she hopes this occurs much sooner than a week before opening day, as many people in the community rely on this meat to get them through the year. “We need to know this sooner than later, and you need to start communicating with us.”
Also approaching the panel was Wurtsmith Restoration Advisory Board Member Robert Tasior. “One of the problems that I see is the state still thinks this is a money problem. It’s not a money problem, it’s a health problem. And you’re responsible for getting us that help,” he said.
“We’ve been in Washington, we’ve been all over. Well, I’m not going anywhere any more. This is my home, this is where you have to focus,” Tasior said.
“I can’t believe the things that I’m hearing here tonight. You’re politicizing our dilemma,” he expressed. “The Air Force and the state is out there negotiating, and here we are in Oscoda trying to fight to run water lines up Loud Drive and other areas. We can’t get funding for that? Come on, state,” he went on.
“You’re negotiating a price tag on our health with the Air Force. You can’t do that,” Tasior said.
He also noted that New Mexico filed a lawsuit in January against the USAF for groundwater contamination. “What has the state of Michigan done? It was their equivalent to EGLE that filed that lawsuit. Why can’t we join them in that lawsuit?”
“The press release was extremely disappointing because it had nothing in it,” said Oscoda Township Supervisor Aaron Weed.
He said he knows there is a problem within the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) which is slowing things down, but he also knows there are people at the lower level who care and want to do the right thing.
“But I want to know where the bottleneck is. I want names. There’s a whistleblower protection act. I expect that to get utilized,” he said, resulting in cheers from the audience.
“I don’t know if people feel their jobs are more important than the health of the community, but I think that needs to be thought about,” Weed continued.
“I am willing to give up my job for the community. I’m willing to stick my neck out for that. My reputation and my job is not more important than the people and I think the DEQ, upper level management, needs to get a grip on that,” he said. “It’s going to take lower level people to make that happen. So I implore you to please put the pressure on to get something done.”
Also speaking was Marjorie Harrison, who has had a cottage in the area for 25 years.
She said there has been a lot of talk, but the situation is only getting worse.
“Everybody in the world should be concerned about it because once it goes into the Great Lakes, that’s 20 percent of the fresh water in the world,” she said.
“Unfortunately, this meeting wasn’t even in the Oscoda paper,” she claimed.
However, Place informed this reporter of the meeting and a notice of same was printed in the July 3 editions of both the Oscoda Press and Iosco County News-Herald. Further, a reminder of the meeting was printed in the July 10 edition of the News-Herald.
Following the remarks, Shirey said the state will do its very best to involve township officials more than has been done in the past.
“We also desperately want to see remediation happen here. We’re trying to do it as chunks; bites of the apple,” she said. “We’ll continue trying to see if we can make that work because we truly think it’s the fastest way. And I know that’s hard to hear and it’s been nine years in the making.”
To view the full meeting online, search YouTube for miCTV Oscoda. Up-to-date information about WAFB can also be found at Michigan.gov/PFASResponse, and interested persons may sign up to be put on an e-mail update list, by going to Michigan.gov/Wurtsmith.