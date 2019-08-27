TAWAS CITY — Iosco County Administrator/Treasurer Elite Shellenbarger warned the Iosco County Board of Commissioners that according to a preliminary budget the county is nearly $500,000 short.
He gave the news to commissioners during his administrative report during the Aug. 21 meeting of the Committee of the Whole. Shellenbarger said that in working on the new budget with county Clerk Nancy Huebel it was discovered that the county is short on the budgeted funds, and would have to borrow from the county’s fund balance to make up the shortfall.
Shellenbarger said he was hesitant to do that, however, because several years of borrowing would deplete the funding. He outlined the county’s healthcare plan as one of the options to help make up the shortfall.
“I have said before healthcare is a huge issues, we are going to meet with Mark Elliot to look at options, on or about Oct. 1 the board has to make some decisions.
Currently under the county’s healthcare plan for employees, the employees do not pay for a portion of the healthcare “cap” or capitation. This is the amount of funding that is paid to Blue Cross Blue Shield for insurance services. Employees do, however, pay copays for certain medical procedures, prescriptions and have a deductible for individuals and families.
Shellenbarger said that county officials would have to make a choice relative to staying with the cap, or going with an 80/20 option, where employees would pay for part of the insurance capitulation to have health insurance through the county. He added that options would be explored before a decision would be made, but said going with the 80/20 option could help balance the upcoming budget.
According to Shellenbarger, one of the issues with the county’s budget is the county operating millage rate, which is 4.5 mills, but actually collects funding for 3.1239 due to the Headlee Rollback Amendment. That law reduces millage amounts for taxpayers so the millage rate does not exceed the rate of inflation.
“The county needs to be maintained at 4.5 mills,” he said. “That half a mill is the difference that we’re short right now, which is a half a million dollars, that is something we need to address in the election next near, but it doesn’t get us to the point of fixing where we are at.”
Possibly modifying health insurance costs for county employees is not the only thing that could be addressed in terms of cutting county expenses, said Shellenbarger.
“Some of them are not popular decisions, but there are a lot of things that are provided to employees today that can be trimmed back, but we will get into that when we meet; every time we turn around its ‘We have to get this or we have to have that.’ We can’t keep robbing Peter to pay Paul, or you’ll be laying off people and it doesn’t take very long.
Shellenbarger also offered ways to help the county save money, including purchasing things in bulk for departments, such as computer upgrades. He said that such upgrades, which will be needed in the future, could be done at a lower cost if many computers were purchased at once for all the departments, versus replacing machines as needed. He said he had staff working on such a program now, but also enforced that departments would have to make due with what they had to help cut costs.
“There are wants and needs, and quite frankly I think we need to go back and look at what we need, not what we want,” he said.