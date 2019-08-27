Today

A mix of clouds and sun. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 79F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 53F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Plentiful sunshine. High near 75F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.