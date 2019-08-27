BLUES LEGEND

John Primer and the Real Deal Blues Band closed out Blues by the Bay Friday night in East Tawas. The Chicago bluesman and legend is a two-time Grammy nominated artist

EAST TAWAS – The Tawas Bay waterfront was filled with thousands of blues fans for the 18th annual Blues by the Bay festival Friday through Sunday. 

The beautiful weather allowed for a nearly seamless festival where more than 2,000 music lovers came to jam out.

PACKED TENT

Thousands of music lovers packed the Blues by the Bay concert tent throughout the weekend. 

Nine bands hit the stage throughout the weekend keeping attendees up and on their feet dancing. 

Opening the weekend was the Sax Maniacs. Band member David Daniele said this was their largest Friday night crowd ever.

“We never had so much fun before!” Daniele said. 

Next up was John Primer and the Real Deal Blues Band. Their name truly says it all, they were the real deal.

POWERHOUSE DETROIT SOUL

Laura Rain & the Caesars performed Saturday during the 18th annual Blues by the Bay in East Tawas.

Saturday started off with a performance by Rhett Yocom Blues Band at 12 p.m.; followed by Erin Colburn at 2 p.m. BlaK Dog played at 4 p.m and at 6 p.m Laura Rain and the Caesars drew a large crowd to the festival. To end the night Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers put on a show that 2019 Blues by the Bay festival goers will not soon forget. 

NEW WAVE

Performer and singer/songwriter from Kentucky, Erin Coburn captivates her audiences with her prowess on guitar, her powerful vocals and brings her own style of Rock with Blues influences. 

 

The band began their performance on stage and slowly made their way into the crowd. From performing in front of guests on their tabletops to playing instruments with the locals, the band truly “got down with the crowd.” 

HEADLINER

Headliners Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers felt the rhythm of the music as they began their performance at Blues by the Bay in East Tawas. 

Sandra Parker, an festival attendee who traveled from Georgia, said she vacations in East Tawas frequently, and when she found out that Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers would be performing at Blues by the Bay she just had to attend. 

ZYDECO MAN

Dwayne Dopsie put on a soulful solo performance at Blues by the Bay on Saturday, Aug. 24. 

“We saw them perform in New Orleans and when we found out they’d be here we immediately went out and got buttons,” Parker said. 

Saturday was by the busiest day for the festival drawing in a crowd that went far beyond the large stage tent by nightfall. However, Sunday night was a close second, organizers said. 

SUNDAY OPENER

Downriver Dan opened Sunday’s Blues by the Bay festival performers in East Tawas.

At 1 p.m on Sunday Downriver Dan performed followed by Big Ray and the Motor City Kings. 

BIG RAY

Back by popular demand, Big Ray and the Motor City Kings returned for the seventh straight year Sunday to the 18th annual Blues by the Bay in East Tawas.

Many attendees agreed that Big Ray and the Motor City Kings was their favorite band to play during the weekend. 

As the festival came to an end “encore,” could be heard from the streets outside the event.

Throughout the weekend many thanks were given to the Tawas Bay Blues Society along with the volunteers who helped bring the event together. 

Next year’s 19th annual Blues by the Bay festival is set for Aug. 28-30.

