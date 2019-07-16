OSCODA – The Howell Nature Center paid a visit to the Robert J. Parks library on Tuesday, July 9, to present a Wildlife Rehab program during the library’s “A Universe of Stories” summer series.
The Howell Nature Center is Michigan’s largest wildlife rehabilitator taking in around 4,000 animals a year. Wildlife Technician Stephanie Bussema made an appearance with four wild animals that live at the Howell Nature Center. She said all four animals will have to spend the remainder of their life in the nature center due to illnesses, injuries or treatment they received.
“People just like you find animals that are sick or hurt or lost their parents and bring them to us,” said Bussema.
She offered some examples of what situations animals have been saved from including a fox caught in a leg hold trap, a snapping turtle hit by a car, a songbird stuck on a glue trap and many others.
She briefed the audience explaining what they should do if they find an animal that is hurt and needs someone’s help. She first encouraged the children to get an adult and then call the Howell Nature Center. She said a lot of times animals don’t need our help, so it’s best to leave them alone.
She also stressed that if you find an animal and believe it needs help, do not take it home and make it your pet. Due to the fact that many people do this, it has effected animals abilities to live on their own and that is why a large majority have to live at the nature center.
She said that if an animal is saved and raised by a human, the animal will mimic what humans do and not learn how they are actually supposed to be, meaning they won’t be able to survive in the wild on their own.
She presented four animals to the audience including a bird named Horus, an opossum named Snowflake, a barred owl named Athena and a rabbit named Captain Marshmallow. She presented each one explaining their age, reason for having to live at the nature center as well as some fun facts.
Horus is a bird from the falcon family with orange and blue coloring and spots. He is 7 years old and is typically found in a farmer’s field in the wild. He was raised by a person and believes that everyone he meets will be nice and give him food; however, in the wild he doesn’t realize that it’s survival of the fittest.
The second guest named Snowflake is the only marsupial in Michigan. According to Bussema, when their babies are born they are the size of jelly beans. For this reason, opossums can have 13 babies at one time. They are also resistant to snake venom and don’t get rabies.
A third guest was a two year old barred owl named Athena. Athena is blind in her right eye, so hunting is difficult for her. For this reason, Bussema says she will never be able to live on her own, so the center will take care of her for the rest of her life. Barred owls typically live between 20-25 years and reside in wetlands and swampy areas.
Bussema announced to the audience that the final guest was the scariest of them all, but it just turned out to be a rabbit named Captain Marshmallow. According to Bussema, rabbits can have hundreds of babies a year and a lot of times they don’t need saving from humans. She said unless you are absolutely sure that the mother has left, please do not remove rabbit babies from their home.
The morning was filled with wildlife and fun facts for 105 children and 53 adults in attendance.
The final “A Universe of Stories” summer reading program will feature Clark the Juggler at Robert J. Parks library on Tuesday, July 23 at 10:30 a.m. For more information about library programs, contact staff at 739-9581.