EAST TAWAS – Tawas Bay Players is celebrating 40 years of presenting live theater to the Tawas area.
40 Years In Songs will be presented Friday through Sunday at the Tawas Bay Playhouse in East Tawas. Additional shows will be held July 18-21. All summer shows start at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $11 at the door. The box office opens one hour before show time. Tickets are also available online anytime at www.tawasbayplayers.com or by calling 362-8373.
Over the 40 years, the Tawas Bay Players have done more than sixty musicals.
“While it’s impossible to represent all the shows, we have chosen some of our favorite songs and we would like to share them with you,” said Pat Casey, one of the show’s co-directors who also is one of the show’s performers.
Penny Zacharias is the other co-director who also is a performer. Pam Koepke is assistant director and a performer and Susan Duncan is the producer.
The cast is a mixture of singers of all ages from around the area.
The list of the other performers consists of young, “old” and new. They are Bill Archer, Jeff Chadwick, Greg Dahlstrom, Jane Hackborn, Everett Hanson, June Hudgins, Barb Hunter, Brady Jacot, Greg Jacot, Laurie Jacot, Michal Jacot, Eric Joseph, Sheila Malewska, Waverly Monroe, Chris Mundy, Elaine Shmina, Mendy Shmina, Charlson Shuart, Chelewynne Shuart and David Stanchik.
The “pit” is under the direction of Susan Rook. Rook plays keyboard along with Jim Diloretto on bass, Greg Jacot on woodwinds and Brady Jacot on percussion.
The production crew consists of Pam Dibert on sound; Chuck Groff, Eric Joseph, Sheilah Monroe on lights; Cheryl Fortner, Jody Provost, Michelle Crossley and Terry Crossley as refreshment organizers; Nadeen O’Meara, Pam Koepke, Laura Zacharias and Penny Zacharias on reservations; Lizzy Brown and Melissa Street on hair and make-up; June Groff on costumes; and Judy Quarters on ”whatever needs to be done.”