EAST TAWAS – Representatives of the Tawas Bay Aerie 2588 of the Fraternal Order of Eagles (FOE) were on hand at the East Tawas City Council meeting on July 15 to protest the recently-passed ordinance governing the display of electronic messaging signs in the city.
Speaking on behalf of the FOE, Dave Wagner said that his group was unaware of limitations in the ordinance that made the Aerie’s new sign “useless.” The Eagles were cited by the city because the new sign is not in compliance with the code.
Wagner went on to say that the requirements limiting text on the sign to amber coloring and message change frequency to once every 10 minutes were issues for them.
“We put a lot of money into it, we got rid of an old rickety sign, and put something in that is up to a standard code now as far as technology goes, and it’s useless to us,” he said.
Wagner added that the Eagles intend to go before the East Tawas Planning Commission, but decided also to appeal to the city council for guidance on the matter.
According to City Manager Brent Barringer, the citation was issued after several attempts to persuade the Eagles to bring their new sign into compliance. Barringer added that approaching the Planning Commission was the right step to try to remedy the situation, but that it would be a “lengthy process.” He noted that the city would be “open to change.”
Barringer also commented that he thought that the city had worked with the Eagles to clarify the details of the ordinance when they applied for the permit to install the sign, and didn’t know “where the disconnect came from.”
Councilman Craig McMurray agreed that there was an obvious disconnect, and suggested that the violation be placed on hold until the issue could be resolved through the Planning Commission process.
After Mayor Bruce Bolen made a statement supporting the city’s staff who are tasked with the enforcement of ordinances, the council approved the suspension of the penalty in this case, and allowed the Eagles to continue using their new sign through Dec. 1 while the process of the appeal for a revision in the ordinance could be determined. The council’s vote was 7-0 in favor of the measure.
At the same meeting, a Certificate of Appreciation was awarded to Timothy J. O’Connor in recognition of his 36 years of service on the Tax Increment Finance Authority, and 32 years on the Urban Development Action Grant Reuse Board. O’Connor said that he thoroughly enjoyed serving the community over that time.
The council unanimously approved two measures affecting the city’s relationship with Consumers Energy Company. A resolution authorizing a change in the Standard Lighting Contract covering the removal of high pressure sodium lights and the installation of new LED cobrahead fixtures was passed, along with a measure approving the new contract with Consumers.