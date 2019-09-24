NOSTALGIA

Bringing back a beloved scene during the festival’s car show was Curtisville resident Gilbert Jackson, who owns this 1953 Kaiser Manhattan with his wife, Roan Tran. The attention to detail in the display didn’t go unnoticed, with Jackson including such items as a real menu and waitress uniform from some classic carhop establishments.

HALE – The sunny skies clung on for one last summer shindig, with temperatures climbing into the 80s for the second annual Live 65 Fall Festival in Hale.

GETTING IT STARTED

Day one of the Live 65 Fall Festival in Hale kicked off with a bonfire party, along with music from Pond Hoppers. The band, pictured here on the second day of the event, returned to entertain the crowd the following afternoon, where performances were also given by Gibson-Seal and the Heart and Soul Band, Brett Mitchell & The Mitchfits, Whiskey Fixx and Carrie Westbay & The Limelight Company.

Hosted at the Iosco County Fairgrounds on Friday and Saturday, the event was presented by the Hale Area Association (HAA) and featured a bonfire on Sept. 20, accompanied by live music from Pond Hoppers.

“We had a heck of a party here last night,” announced one of the band members on day two of the festivities, when they hit the stage once again to play for the crowd.

Also giving performances on Sept. 21 were Gibson-Seal and the Heart and Soul Band, Brett Mitchell & The Mitchfits, Whiskey Fixx andCarrie Westbay & The Limelight Company.

The bands made sure things didn’t get stale for the audience, and they performed a mix of classic country songs, rock favorites, some current hits and a little bit of everything else in between.

AREA AESTHETICS

Hale Garden Club members maintain the planters throughout the community and, to help continue their aesthetically appealing efforts, proceeds from sales of their products on Saturday went to this cause. Items included house plants, many of which came in fun, colorful containers, such as the tea cups seen here. 

HAA member Jackie Kennedy said the bonfire brought in a bigger crowd than anticipated, and gave guests a taste of what to expect on Saturday, when a majority of the activities were held.

BOTTOMS UP

A beverage tent, complete with wine tastings, was situated next to the cornhole tournament area of the Iosco County Fairgrounds. Those who came out for the Live 65 festival in Hale enjoyed the last summer weekend of the year, while also welcoming in the new fall season.

In addition to the music, this included arts and crafts vendors, bounce houses, food, cornhole games, a beverage tent, raffles, a car show and a pancake breakfast.

HOMETOWN FUN

These youngsters – all of whom reside in Hale – didn’t have to travel far for the Live 65 Fall Festival, held Friday and Saturday at the Iosco County Fairgrounds in Hale. Preparing for their descent down one of the three bounce houses set up at the venue are, pictured here from left, Nevaeh Kesler, 1½; Gunner Boylen, 4; Bentley Boylen, 2; and Everett Kesler, 3.

More than a dozen vehicles were entered into the car show, and a particularly noteworthy display was presented by Gilbert Jackson, Curtisville.

He and his wife, Roan Tran, own a 1953 Kaiser Manhattan, similar to the first car Jackson ever owned.

He recalled fond memories of cruising in the vehicle to grab food from classic carhop restaurants, so it wasn’t much of a surprise that the car he brought to the festival was decked out with a mannequin  waitress bringing a tray of food to a hungry “customer.”

“I just tried to bring back the 50s,” he said of the display, which featured a real menu and uniform from some beloved carhops.

UNSCRIPTED

Award-winning comic Rob Little didn’t need to plan ahead for his set on Saturday. He interacted with the crowd the entire time, and the playful back and forth made for a one-of-a-kind experience for attendees.

Another Live 65 Fall Festival highlight were those who cracked jokes for the crowd, such as award-winning stand-up comedian Rob Little, Pinconning.

He tours across the world, has appeared in numerous television shows/commercials and was a finalist in two international comedy competitions.

Little has also earned such titles as Best Up-And-Coming Comedian, Detroit Free Press; Real Man of Comedy, Maxim Magazine; College Comic of the Year, Campus Activities Magazine; Top Cruise Line Comedian, Carnival Cruise Lines; and The Happiest Comic in America, NBC’s Last Comic Standing.

From political correctness to funny stories about family, nothing was off limits during Little’s hour-long set on Saturday.

DAILY DOSE

Proving that laughter is the best medicine – and ensuring that event goers got their daily dose of chuckles – is MC Melissa Hager. She and fellow performers with The Comedy Series kept the jokes coming during their Saturday shows in Hale.

Also generating plenty of laughs were those from The Comedy Series, hosted by MC Melissa Hager. She introduced the bands throughout the day, as well, and every time she grabbed the microphone she was sure to throw in some jokes for the audience.

When asked whether there are plans to bring the fall festival back again next year, Kennedy wasted no time in giving an enthusiastic, “Oh, yes.” She encouraged the public to keep their calendars open for this in 2020, as the event will be held annually on the third Saturday in September.

For more information about HAA and other Hale events, visit the association’s website at www.haleyes.org.

Tags