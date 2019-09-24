HALE – The sunny skies clung on for one last summer shindig, with temperatures climbing into the 80s for the second annual Live 65 Fall Festival in Hale.
Hosted at the Iosco County Fairgrounds on Friday and Saturday, the event was presented by the Hale Area Association (HAA) and featured a bonfire on Sept. 20, accompanied by live music from Pond Hoppers.
“We had a heck of a party here last night,” announced one of the band members on day two of the festivities, when they hit the stage once again to play for the crowd.
Also giving performances on Sept. 21 were Gibson-Seal and the Heart and Soul Band, Brett Mitchell & The Mitchfits, Whiskey Fixx andCarrie Westbay & The Limelight Company.
The bands made sure things didn’t get stale for the audience, and they performed a mix of classic country songs, rock favorites, some current hits and a little bit of everything else in between.
HAA member Jackie Kennedy said the bonfire brought in a bigger crowd than anticipated, and gave guests a taste of what to expect on Saturday, when a majority of the activities were held.
In addition to the music, this included arts and crafts vendors, bounce houses, food, cornhole games, a beverage tent, raffles, a car show and a pancake breakfast.
More than a dozen vehicles were entered into the car show, and a particularly noteworthy display was presented by Gilbert Jackson, Curtisville.
He and his wife, Roan Tran, own a 1953 Kaiser Manhattan, similar to the first car Jackson ever owned.
He recalled fond memories of cruising in the vehicle to grab food from classic carhop restaurants, so it wasn’t much of a surprise that the car he brought to the festival was decked out with a mannequin waitress bringing a tray of food to a hungry “customer.”
“I just tried to bring back the 50s,” he said of the display, which featured a real menu and uniform from some beloved carhops.
Another Live 65 Fall Festival highlight were those who cracked jokes for the crowd, such as award-winning stand-up comedian Rob Little, Pinconning.
He tours across the world, has appeared in numerous television shows/commercials and was a finalist in two international comedy competitions.
Little has also earned such titles as Best Up-And-Coming Comedian, Detroit Free Press; Real Man of Comedy, Maxim Magazine; College Comic of the Year, Campus Activities Magazine; Top Cruise Line Comedian, Carnival Cruise Lines; and The Happiest Comic in America, NBC’s Last Comic Standing.
From political correctness to funny stories about family, nothing was off limits during Little’s hour-long set on Saturday.
Also generating plenty of laughs were those from The Comedy Series, hosted by MC Melissa Hager. She introduced the bands throughout the day, as well, and every time she grabbed the microphone she was sure to throw in some jokes for the audience.
When asked whether there are plans to bring the fall festival back again next year, Kennedy wasted no time in giving an enthusiastic, “Oh, yes.” She encouraged the public to keep their calendars open for this in 2020, as the event will be held annually on the third Saturday in September.
For more information about HAA and other Hale events, visit the association’s website at www.haleyes.org.