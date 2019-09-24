OVERHEAD

An overhead view of the Paul Bunyan Days festival reveals a myriad of festivities to participate in and enjoy. From the ground, visitors could enjoy watching chainsaw carvers, riding carnival rides, purchasing vendor items and participating in chamber activities all weekend long.

OSCODA – It was a spectrum of weather conditions from bright and sunny to cloudy and rainy, but that didn’t keep the crowd of over 2,000 visitors away from Paul Bunyan Days this weekend on Furtaw Field in downtown Oscoda.

CREAM FILLED

Oscoda High School swim team member Hannah Williams gets a pie to the face from local resident Kay McLaren to support the swim team at Paul Bunyan Days on Sept. 21.

Visitors enjoyed vendor shopping, fair foods, a variety of competitions, chain saw carving, ax throwing, face painting, the annual Oscoda Lions Club raffle, a saw dust coin dig, a pie eating contest and even more.

FAMILY FUN

A local family enjoys the fair festivities by taking a ride on the Super Slide on Saturday, Sept. 21. Pictured left to right, Jessica Gniech, Jadalynn and Domenic Marsiglio.

With an opportunity to participate and enjoy so many different competitions there were quite a few winners that went home with worthwhile prizes. An annual event that continues year after year that ran throughout the weekend was the chain saw carving competition featuring six carvers this year.

DETAIL

Carver Jeff Deming carves out a wing for what will later become his owl. Out of six carvers, Deming received third place for his three owls receiving $400 in prize money.

Carvers included Matayo Montoya, Mike Swagart, Sam Dougherty, Gerald Ireland, Jeff Deming and Alonzo Montoya. Each carver participated in a three hour quick carve on Friday afternoon as well as, an all day carving competition on Saturday into Sunday.

FAIR FESTIVITIES

Locals scour Furtaw Field in search of festivities at Paul Bunyan Days to enjoy all that is offered.

They completed their pieces including carving, burning and painting at 1 p.m. on Sunday. First place was awarded to Alonzo who received a $600 prize and created a life-size black bear standing up. Second place was given to Matayo after creating a bench with bears carved on either side. Third place was awarded to Deming for his creation of three owls with one resting on a branch and two others peeking outside a tree. Deming received a $400 prize.

COIN DIG

Local children participate in the annual saw dust coin dig at Paul Bunyan Days. Ages two to 12 were given the opportunity to dig for coins from half dollars to quarters, dimes, pennies and everything in between.

Fourth and fifth place was tied, according to judges. Two carvers including Dougherty and Swagart received $250 in prize money. Dougherty carved a bear holding up the upper peninsula and Swagart created a bench with two cardinals resting on a large tree branch on the end. The final place was taken by Ireland, a first time carver at the competition competing in honor of his father who previously competed.

LUMBERJACKS

Brothers Nathan Clark, left, and Nolan Clark, right, participate in the Lumberjack Look Alike Competition at the annual Paul Bunyan Days festival on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Competitions continued with the winners from the Lumberjack Look Alike competition. Winners included brothers Nolan and Nathan Clark. Each brother received a $25 prize splitting the $50 prize money. Additionally, Benjamin Stemkowski was awarded best beard and received a gift basket including a camouflaged Yeti cup, according to Oscoda-AuSable Chamber of Commerce (OACC) board members.

The winning continued when the lions club announced their five lucky $1,000 winners. Winners ranged from locals to visitors in the area including Rose Fulton, George Downey, Joni Green, Vivian Avery and Stacie Hewitt.

MIGHTY COMPETITORS

Eleven teams participate in the annual corn hole tournament at Paul Bunyan Days on a sunny Saturday on Furtaw Field. The winning team of two received a $500 prize.

Throughout the three day event there was also a corn hole competition, with 11 teams competing their could only be two winners. A pair each named Chris received the $500 cash prize which was awarded to them by the OACC with the event sponsored by the Oscoda Convention and Visitors Bureau. (CVB)

NEW WINNER

Owner at Desi’s Taco Lounge Vicki Giannetti wins the Paul Bunyan Burger Contest announced on Sunday, Sept. 22 at Paul Bunyan Days. Giannetti is a first-time winner of the burger contest. Pictured left to right, Oscoda-AuSable Chamber of Commerce Interim Executive Director Zach Scholten, Mike Gondek and Giannetti.

On Sunday afternoon, the 2019 Paul Bunyan Burger contest winner was announced and included first time winner Desi’s Taco Lounge. Desi’s received 374 votes in favor of their quesadilla burger including tortillas, Canadian bacon, a burger, cheddar jack cheese and guacamole on the side.

Second place was awarded to former 2016 and 2018 winner, the Hilltop Bar and Grill with 220 votes. Third place went to The Office Lounge and Grill with 76 votes. First time competitor in the competition Wiltse’s Family Restaurant & Brew Pub received fourth place and collected 28 votes. According to the OACC, G’s Pizzeria did not compete in the competition. Additionally, board members pulled Katie Anderson as the winner of a gift certificate to Desi’s Taco Lounge.

FACE FULL OF PIE

Children and adults participate in the Roger’s Family Foods sponsored pie eating contest on a cloudy Sunday, Sept. 22 in fall at Paul Bunyan Days.

For more information about Paul Bunyan Days and future events  contact OACC staff at 739-7322.

