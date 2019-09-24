Today

Rain showers in the morning, then cloudy and windy in the afternoon. High 74F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Mostly sunny skies. High 69F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.