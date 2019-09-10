Today

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime in the afternoon. High 74F. NNW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.