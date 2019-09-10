POSEN – The Oscoda volleyball team said hello to North Star League play on Thursday. The Lady Owls played up at Posen that night, where they picked up a convincing 25-12, 15-12 and 25-13 victory.
“We started off conference play strong, and with some great serving,” head coach Melissa Curley said. “The girls bounced back from mistakes much faster than last week, which we need to keep doing. They really focused in, especially on our attack and we were much more successful at the net.”
The Owls were able to do quite a few things well on the night.
“Long serving rallies from Macy Kellstrom and Lauren Langley gave us big leads,” Curley said. “We moved around well in game one with four players earning kills and Kellstrom had a seven point serve streak which included four aces. A 12 point serve run from Langley gave us an early 14-3 lead.”
It was more of the same in the second and third sets.
“McKenna Mochty set well and added her own five point serve run to close game two,” Curley said. “Some early communication problems in game three kept the game close, until another big swerve really from Langley which included four aces finished off game three.”
Kellstrom finished with 13 kills, seven digs and five aces, Langley had a well-rounded night with six kills, two blocks and seven aces, Kiah Holmes had five kills and Mochty added five kills and 26 assists.
On Aug. 27 the Owls went to Grayling for a tri-meet. Oscoda topped Reed City 25-19 and 25-12 but felt to the host Lady Vikings 29-31, 25-18 and 25-8.
“We passed really well all night, but struggled keeping our hits in,” Curley said. “I think the girls were putting too much pressure on themselves to make every play, every time, which just isn’t realistic. We’ve been talking a lot about staying relaxed and keeping the game fun and hopefully we can play relaxed and fun volleyball the rest of the season.”
Kellstrom had 13 kills, Megan Myles had five blocks, Holmes added two aces and Andrea Bickel had a 12-point serve streak in the Reed City game. Curley also pointed out the play of Emma Przybylinski.
Oscoda (4-3-1 overall, 1-0 NSL) heads to Hillman on Thursday, is at Big Rapids Crossroads on Saturday and travels to Rogers City on Tuesday.