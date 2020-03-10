Today

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. High around 40F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 48F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.