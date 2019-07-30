by Jenny Haglund
WHITTEMORE – The parents of Camryn Gibson, 15, Whittemore, say that before she could even walk she was riding and showing horses.
Her passion has paid off, as she has accepted an invitation to be on the World Show Team, representing the Michigan Quarter Horse Association.
The incoming sophomore at Whittemore-Prescott High School is the daughter of Pat and Sarah Gibson of Whittemore. Her grandparents are John and Joan Sliss of Turner, and Roger and Kathy Gibson of Whittemore. Gibson’s trainer is her uncle, Saul Sliss.
“She was offered spots in the Hunter Under Saddle with our horse Western Is An Asset (Louis), and in the Western Pleasure with her horse Oneimpulsivekrymsun (Lansing),” Gibson’s mother stated.
Gibson has completed an intense week of boot camp with her trainer in Indiana and, at press time, was making her way to Oklahoma City, Okla. to compete in early August.
Hosted by the American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA), the 2019 Built Ford Tough AQHYA World Championship Show will be held in the Oklahoma State Fair Arena. Events are scheduled to run from Thursday, Aug. 1, through Saturday, Aug. 10.
Gibson’s mother says it is a huge honor to be invited, and that her daughter will be competing against other elite youth from around the world.
According to the AQHA website, the Built Ford Tough AQHYA World Championship Show is the world’s largest, single-breed world championship horse show open exclusively to youth exhibitors 18 years of age and younger.
It is considered the pinnacle event for youth competitors around the world who must qualify by earning a predetermined number of points to secure a spot in each of the classes, representing English, western and halter disciplines. The other road to qualifying is for competitors to take part and compete through their state or provincial affiliate.
Participants in the 2019 show will be vying for 42 coveted world championships and 32 Adequan® Level 2 championship titles, according to those from AQHA.
For more information, visit www.aqha.com/youthworld.