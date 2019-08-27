TAWAS CITY – Repairs to both the Mathews Street and First Street bridges – which span the Tawas River – were approved by city council members, among other action, at their Aug. 19 meeting.
Brad Link, of Link Engineering Services in Traverse City, put together an estimate for the work involved with the bridge maintenance projects.
“There are some improvements/repairs that we can do that are not requirements, however, completing the work will address areas that are not compliant with current regulations,” stated City Manager Annge Horning.
She said that, for the last several years, the council has been setting aside $65,000 annually for bridge repairs. “We have the money for the extra work right now, but we will either have to delay the future bridge projects a bit, or contribute more money in a future fiscal year to help offset the difference.”
Horning provided the council with the estimates for the bridge rehabilitation services, as well as a summary of the expenses in relation to the budget.
She explained that one proposal from Link amounts to $100,330, which is what the city had originally budgeted for. Additional work was discussed, though, and if officials opt for the extra repairs, the estimate for this is $150,830 per structure.
“That would bring it up to code – not just ADA code, but construction code, too,” Horning noted.
She said the extra $50,000 per bridge was not budgeted for but, within the tables she provided, the first shows that there is enough money in the reserves that have been set aside each year to cover the extra work this fiscal year.
“It will leave us with a little over $12,000, and then we can continue to put away that $65,000, or even increase that,” she continued, adding that within the tables, she also projected out when the city can do the next projects.
Horning said there are a couple different ways to go about this, and that the council had planned to take care of the Mathews Street and First Street structures this fiscal year, as they are the two highest traveled bridges. The next two to repair would be the Sixth Avenue and Whittemore Street bridges. “And they could be either done together, in the same fiscal year, or two separate fiscal years.”
In her background memo to the council, she explained that the first table illustrates the dollars the city has allocated each year for bridge reconstruction and the anticipated expenses for each maintenance project as they originally planned to complete them.
The figures for future projects are estimated with a 5 percent increase each year, based on the 2019 estimated prices, and any projects with two bridges at the same time include a 5 percent decrease for the second bridge – to account for mobilizing equipment just once.
“This table is based on us completing two bridges the current fiscal year and two in the 2021-2022 fiscal year,” she said.
Table number two contains the same information, with the difference of completing two bridges in the current year, one in the 2020-21 year and one in 2021-22.
Horning said the third and fourth tables are the same as the first and second, respectively, but they include the extra work to be considered. “If the Council agrees to move forward with the additional work, we will plan to continue the same work on the other bridges so there is some consistency with all four of our bridges.”
Prior to their meeting, officials gathered at the Mathews Street bridge, at the request of Horning, so they could discuss the proposed additional work while actually viewing one of the structures.
She pointed out that a decision didn’t have to be made that evening, as the intent is to not go out to bid until the fall or winter.
“I certainly like the idea of doing the expanded work on Mathews and First, and getting those done sort of back to back,” said Mayor Pro Tem Brian McMurray.
“I would like to see us just do Mathews and First, see how that works out, then decide what we want to do with the other two bridges,” suggested Councilman Jon Studley.
“I agree with that; doing the expanded work on Mathews and First,” said Councilwoman Jackie Masich.
Studley’s motion to proceed with the expanded work on the Mathews Street and First Street bridges passed in a 5-0 vote. Absent were Kane Kelly and Jill VanDriessche.
Mayor Ken Cook noted that, once the city has gone out for bids on the first two bridges, they will know the for sure costs on these projects. Therefore, they can look at the projections for either an expanded project on the next two bridges, or a base project.
“After we know what our bids are this time, we’ll be able to have a firmer projection and look at that. Because maybe what we want to do, depending on the numbers, is consider upping our bridge street construction allowance up to $75,000 a year,” he elaborated.
Horning said officials should have these numbers by the time they’re doing the budget, as well, so the council can have more up-to-date information. “We’ll have the bids before then, but who knows what they’re going to run into; it might cost more. But we’ll have a good idea.”
Information provided to the city by Link Engineering Services reads that the company is pleased to submit the revised proposal to provide engineering services for improvements to the two bridges.
Attached was the preliminary engineer’s opinion of cost for a single bridge, which includes such additional upgrades as improving the sidewalk to five feet wide, adding concrete curb and gutter to First Street and replacing the pedestrian railing outside the edge of the sidewalk.
“Improvements to both bridges will be included in a single bid package,” Link stated.
“The evaluation phase is complete and draft preliminary plans are underway. Currently the improvements include: excavating the approaches; installing geotextile fabric on the abutments; backfilling; installing a bridge deck post tensioning system; sidewalk decking replacement; HMA and concrete sidewalks,” the correspondence continues.
“The existing decapitated stairway on First Street will be removed, backfilled and stabilized with turf establishment. No work will be performed below the Ordinary High-Water mark of the river. The existing concrete retaining walls extending beyond the timber wingwalls will be patched,” Link advised.
“Replacing the sidewalk, pedestrian railing, adding a vehicular railing and curb and gutter are proposed,” he added.
The current scope of services listed by Link, based on replacing the sidewalk deck and other items in-kind, include such steps as collecting field data and developing a scope of construction items; preparing permit applications; finalizing plans for bidding and construction, drafting project plans and specifications; conducting pre-bid and pre-construction meetings; and providing construction engineering services.
The scope of services also calls for preparing preliminary repair plans, including post tensioning the deck to increase longevity and load carrying capacity; removal of the compromise storm sewer and placement of geotextile fabric behind the abutments to retain soil; and retaining wall improvements along approaches.
To complete these services, the fee noted by Link for total time and materials is $18,510.
As previously reported, it was in February 2018 when the results of the bi-annual bridge inspections for the four timber structures in Tawas City – those crossing Sixth Avenue and Mathews, First and Whittemore streets – were shared.
While all of the bridges are in need of repairs, Department of Public Works Director Gus Oliver stated at the time that, due to erosion of the riverbed, the First Street bridge must now be inspected each year.
Following a safety inspection that October, the First Street bridge was determined to be in poor condition, with a scour evaluation of unstable. This particular structure, built in 1972, also has evidence of soil undermining.
There were several other issues noted in the First Street bridge safety inspection report, which was completed by Link Engineering Services. This includes cracks on the surface of the bridge deck, severe section loss on the southeast corner from impact damage, nails projecting above the surface of the deck, gaps between deck boards along facias, loose and corroding hardware of the superstructure and severe settlement of the sidewalk.
As Horning has noted, the now 47-year-old bridge was intended to last 25-50 years when it was originally constructed.
In separate action on Aug. 19, council members agreed to enter into a five-year contract with Stephenson & Company, P.C. for the city’s annual audit, as the existing agreement has expired.
The five-year period will be from the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019, through the year ending June 30, 2023. The cost will go up by one percent the first year and then two percent in each of the following years, starting at $15,835 and increasing to $17,135 at the end of the term.
A three-year option was also discussed, and a proposal of $15,995 was submitted for the first year, $16,475 for the second and $16,700 in year three.
If a single audit is required for any of these years, there will be an extra charge of $2,400 each year.
Single audits are necessary whenever there is a large federal grant project involved – totaling $750,000 or more – and Horning said this will, in fact, be the case for Tawas City in the coming year. This is due to the upcoming Shoreline Park pier project, as well as the acquisition of a former doctor’s office in order to expand the park, each of which will receive grant funding.
McMurray said he thinks it makes more sense, financially, to go with the five-year option through Stephenson. His motion to this effect passed 5-0.
In other business, Cook reminded officials that, due to Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 2, the next regular council meeting will be pushed back one day, to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3.