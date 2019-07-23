TAWAS CITY – A string of updates were provided during the July 15 Tawas City Council meeting, including details on the Tawas Bay Paddle Shack, the upcoming pier project and a new hire for the Tawas Police Authority (TPA).
As for the Paddle Shack – a watercraft rental operated from Tawas City Shoreline Park – officials learned that the business will no longer be open this season.
“Jim Brownell informed me that he will not be opening the Tawas Bay Paddle Shack this year because his employees have a difficult time getting the kayaks and paddle boards over the rocks in front of his building and the newly-installed cement blocks that are down a bit further,” explained City Manager Annge Horning.
She had previously told council members that Department of Public Works (DPW) employees, during the first week of June, began placing large cement blocks along the beach on the south side of the pier in Shoreline Park, in an effort to prevent erosion from hitting the sidewalk and grass area due to the unusually high lake levels.
Once the blocks were in place, she said Brownell was more or less forced to operate from the area which is outlined in his contract with the city.
He has a shed situated at the south end of the park, which is where the rental equipment was stored and transactions conducted for customers.
He has since sent an e-mail to Horning, asking about any concessions the city can toss back to him, such as returning his rent payment and having city workers restore the land on which the shed is placed, once he removes the structure.
Brownell advised that he was asked to pay his $500 rent up front for the year, but was only able to open for a short period of time this season. He added that his insurance costs about $1,300.
“Knowing this location would have closed 2 weeks after opening would have saved me a lot of money,” he stated in an e-mail to Horning.
Brownell remarked that it was a very bad oversight on someone’s part that he was not contacted about the cement being put in near the shed, thus, requiring him to close down.
Horning told officials that, even before the city started bringing in cement, Brownell was only open for a couple days because of the unusual weather this year, which has included rough waves on Lake Huron.
“When this arrangement was originally approved, the shed was supposed to be put on cement blocks. At Jim’s request, we allowed him to hire someone to excavate the area and bring in a gravel base for his shed with the understanding that he would have to fully restore the property upon removal of the shed,” Horning stated.
She added that, even if the DPW were to restore the land and bill Brownell for the work, they simply don’t have the time to do so. “We’ve got a lot of other things that have been delayed because we’ve been dealing with trying to save the park right now.”
“It could be attributed a lot to Mother Nature, and I understand that,” said Councilwoman Jackie Masich, as to why Brownell can’t operate from Shoreline Park this year.
She said she was leaning toward the idea of returning some of Brownell’s rent, but that restoring the property was part of the agreement, regardless of when he stopped operating from that location.
Mayor Pro Tem Brian McMurray said this seemed reasonable to him, and that he would be comfortable with returning some of the rent money once the shed is removed and the property restored its prior condition.
Mayor Ken Cook said one option to consider would be keeping $50 of the $500, every 30 days, until the shed is removed and the property restored.
“I think that’s fair for all parties,” said Councilman Mike Russo.
Officials voted 7-0 that, starting Aug. 1, $50 will be held back from Brownell’s rent payment for each month that the above mentioned work is not complete. In other words, if this goes to September, the return would be $450. If the work is not done by Oct. 1, it drops to $400 and so on.
Cook said he thinks this is very generous because the city is basically saying they won’t withhold anything for May, June or July, since the weather hasn’t been ideal.
In other Shoreline Park business, Horning said she heard earlier that day from the engineers who are working on the pier rehabilitation project.
The engineering plans, at the time of the council meeting, were about 70 percent complete and a draft was expected to be sent to the city and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation by the end of this past week.
Horning said the engineers are also in the process of obtaining the necessary permits from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes & Energy and, once secured, the project will go out to bid.
“One of the things we have them researching right now are rails to put around the pier. We want something that’s going to be durable with the ice build-up,” she continued.
In other updates, TPA Chief Mark Ferguson was in attendance at the meeting and he told the council that John Evans, Hale, is in the process of becoming of the newest officer for the department.
Ferguson said Evans was finishing up the required evaluations as part of the hiring process, and the hope was to have him start his first day on the job this past Monday, July 22.
In separate matters, the council received a copy of the planning commission’s annual report for the 2018-2019 fiscal year, which is a requirement of the Michigan Planning Enabling Act.
The document contains such information as the ordinance amendment recommendations made by the commission, as well as a summary of the action they took on three site plans and five commercial use permits this past fiscal year.
Further, a breakdown is given of the progress which has been made by the commission on the city’s master plan implementation matrix. The master plan was updated and approved in November 2018, and multiple tasks are either in process or have already been completed.
Horning said the planning commission – which also serves as the parks board – handles much more than just commercial permits and site plans.
She commended the commission for their time and work, noting that members took on the parks and recreation plan immediately prior to updating the master plan, and now they are working on updates to the zoning ordinance.
Council members voted unanimously to accept the report, as presented.
A final update was given at the meeting, this one pertaining to the city having been featured in the nationwide publication, “Treatment Plant Operator” magazine, this past May.
The article recognizes the installation of two DERAGGER+ devices and a DERAGGER PRO controller at the city’s M-55 lift station, near US-23, which has saved the city both time and money.
As shared by Cook and Horning, staff are frequently dealing with the issue of people improperly disposing of such items as socks, undergarments and even mop heads, which are costly and time-consuming to remove from the lift stations.
“We’re apparently the only unit of government in the state of Michigan who uses those de-raggers right now,” Horning said. “And it has really made a big difference for us. We’re not out there nearly as much as we have been in the past.”