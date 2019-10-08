AUSABLE TWP. – AuSable Township (AT) Board of Trustees met on Monday, Oct. 7, and discussed four quotes requested for roads projects.
At a previous AT meeting board members requested quotes for Third Street from State Street to Pierce Street, Thompson Products Road, Johnson Road from Forest to Lester and Cameron Drive from the Iosco County Road Commission (ICRC)
Superintendent Leisa Sutton reached out to Iosco County Road Commissioner Bruce Bolen at the request of the board for quotes, which he provided
During discussion many agreed that Third Street and Cameron Drive should be given priority status, but there were objections
Trustee Jeff Moss offered an alternative opinion stating that he believes taking $30,000 out of the general fund for the road projects while the township has many other projects coming up isn’t where the money should be spent.
Treasurer Mary Jo Samotis provided a rebuttal stating her disagreement and said although there are non-road projects residents need to know the township is still thinking about road repairs.
Moss replied stating that the township’s attention is already on the roads with the millage election coming up on Nov. 5.
“It’s not like our attention is not there. The projects that we’re talking about are improving the township also,” said Moss.
“I don’t see how we can ask for a millage if we’re not willing to do something too,” said Ramsdell.
Moss replied stating that he disagrees that pulling money from the general fund is not something he would elect to do to fix the roads. He went on to say this was only his opinion, not necessarily the right opinion, but felt the board needed to discuss it again.
“It’s a reasonable point of view. Nobody’s denying that and my take on it is we’re venturing into with new programs, the old programs have to be able to support themselves just as well and if we’re letting what we already have deteriorate beyond reasonable use then we’re not taking care of what we have already,” said Supervisor Kevin Beliveau.
Additionally, Sutton wanted to clarify an important fact to the board and said the township financially cannot afford to contribute moving forward towards the roads without a millage.
Upon further discussion, the majority of members agreed to add Cameron Drive from US-23 to Chrysler and Third Street from State Street to Pierce Street to the budget for next year’s road projects.
The Third Street project is expected to cost $29,444.25 with a 70 percent contribution from the township and a 30 percent contribution from the ICRC. The Cameron Drive Road project will have $6,687.45 contribution from the township and a $2,866.05 from the ICRC totaling $9,553.50. According to Sutton, the ICRC wouldn’t begin working on the projects until Spring 2020.