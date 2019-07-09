The Roth Performance Shell in Mackinaw City – shown here during the community’s Fourth of July festivities – is one example which has been presented to Tawas City officials, as they brainstorm similar ideas for Shoreline Park. Council members, during their July 1 meeting, approved two different proposals for preliminary concept design drawings for a performing arts center. Should the project move forward, the idea is to situate the facility near the Town Square structure of the park.