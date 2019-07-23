OSCODA – Doug Scheer returned to the Robert J. Parks Library on Tuesday, July 16 with his Wacky Science show.
The summer reading program is a continuation of “A Universe of Stories: from the Iosco-Arenac District Library that encourages kids to continue learning all summer long. Scheer kicked off his program by explaining to his audience members what science is all about.
He said that science is all about asking questions, guessing the answers, doing experiments and observing what happens and coming to an answer. With each experiment he followed these steps with the help of a variety of audience members. In addition to explaining the steps, he also said that there are four types of science including physical, math, life and social.
He began the show with the help of two audience members showing them an experiment using the math sciences. He gave them both a piece of rope and instructed them to make a knot without letting go of either end. The pair had a bit of trouble, so Scheer assisted. He instructed them to place their rope on the ground and place their right hand out with the palm up then cross their left arm over their right arm with their palm down.
With the opening, he told them to fold their right hand in causing them to cross their arms. He then instructed them to pick up the rope without uncrossing their arms. Once they had the rope in hands, they were asked to uncross their arms creating a knot in the rope.
He continued the show stepping into explaining the difference between life and physical science by inviting three audience members on stage. He gave each one a photo and assigned them careers including a astronomer, botanist and zoologist. The astronomer held up a moon rock and Scheer said that she would study physical science because the rock is not alive. However, the two other photos resembled a plant and an octopus and Scheer said that these two specialists study life sciences because plants and octopi are living.
He continued on, tapping into a lesson on centrifugal and centripetal force. He took a wood triangle hanging by a string and placed a Styrofoam cup full of water. He told his audience that this would be the dangerous part of the show.
He picked up the triangle with the full cup of water and swung it around in a circle yelling “Danger!” at his audience members and swung it around. No matter which way he spun the triangle; however, the water never came out because of centripetal and centrifugal forces which creates pressure that causes the cup to stay on the triangle because of the cup moving in a circular motion. Audience members couldn’t believe it.
As the show continued, Scheer introduced audience members to a bit of chemistry using acetone as the base of the experiment. He placed a Styrofoam cup into a container filled with acetone and told audience members he could make it disappear with the words abracadabra. He placed the cup in the container, covered it with a piece of cloth and said the special words. After lifting the cloth the cup had disappeared. Scheer said when the cup was placed in the acetone it started to melt or disappear because of acetone’s ability to take air out of the cup causing a chemical reaction.
His final trick is the one that took the audience by storm. He invited one audience member on stage with him. He asked him to place a water balloon in a glass jar, but the participant couldn’t do it. Scheer explained that even though we can’t see it, there is air filling the jar and in order to get rid of it something has to be added.
Scheer told his assistant that he was going to light a small piece of paper on fire and place it in the jar to diminish the air. He then placed the balloon on top and the balloon squeezed through leaving audience members in amazement.
The fifth summer reading program brought in 87 children and 36 adults. The final program wrapped up with Clark the Juggler yesterday morning. For more information about future library events, contact staff at 739-9581.