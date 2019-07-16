OSCODA – Lumberman’s Monument got into the holiday spirit on July 5 by hosting a sidewalk chalk art team competition.
Participants were assigned two large blocks of sidewalk and were given one hour to create a patriotic Smokey Bear to be judged by Smokey himself. Teams were required to have at least two people with a maximum of five.
Participants were given full boxes of sidewalk chalk and were encouraged to begin drawing. Following the hour drawing time, judging was done by Smokey and three winners were announced.
Third place was won by Nick and Scott Serda who created a life size Smokey Bear wearing flag pants. Second place was awarded to Abby O’Neil for her realistic drawing of Smokey Bear in front of an American Flag with words that read “I want you to prevent Forest Fires.” Finally, first place was given to Tonya Couture who drew Smokey Bear with a flag.
Winners received a variety of Smokey Bear products including frisbees, rulers, pencils, sticker decals, pins and much more. Couture and her team also took home some water bottles for taking first place.
Although a rainy and cloudy day, the event was met with lots of competitors and smiling artists. For more information about future Lumberman’s Monument programs, call staff at 362-8961.