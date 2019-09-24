TAWAS CITY – Iosco County officials discussed work on getting 50,000 sand bags from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to give to residents in Iosco County dealing with coastal flooding.
The flooding, explained Iosco County Emergency Management Coordinator Ed Rohn, is a result of the record high water levels currently on the Great Lakes. As a result of the water levels, many with coastal property have been dealing with excessive flooding and erosion issues to their property.
Commissioner Terry Dutcher said there are some Oscoda Township residents with thousands of sand bags in the form of a berm to stop erosion on their lake fronts. Others in different communities along the coastline have asked the county for sand bags to protect their property.
During the Sept. 18 Iosco County Board of Commissioners meeting, Rohn said that the county can get a supply of sand bags from the Corps for free, or purchase some new ones at low cost – 13 cents a bag – from the government.
“They are available to be purchased on a reimbursement basis, you can request what you’d like – they are all prepositioned in storage – and they are 13 cents a bag, however, they are only to be used for governmental purposes,” Rohn explained.
He said for example that if there were a situation where there was flooding at the county building, the purchased sand bags could be used to protect the court house, but not given to private residents to protect their property. Rohn said, however, that the Corps is working to downsize their sandbag inventory of old stock – sandbags that were made in the 1980s, and are offering the items as is and free to Michigan local governments.
“They are past shelf life, and they can be provided at no cost, once the supply runs out they are gone,” he said, adding that the free bags can be given to residents with flooding issues.
Rohn said the sand bags come in very large crates and weigh as much as two tons. He told commissioners that Dutcher is currently working to find places along the Lake Huron shoreline to store the crates of bags to be distributed to those who need the bags. He said that the bags can only be given to people who demonstrate a need for them and have an actual emergency flooding situation on their property.
“I caution you that it’s supposed to be for emergency situations, but you need to start it before the emergency begins,” he said. Rohn said the bags are located in both Detroit and Sault Ste. Marie, and said the county’s 50,000 bag allotment could be obtained from the storage depot in Sault Ste. Marie.
Rohn explained to commissioners that the only current roadblock with getting the sandbags is transporting them from the Upper Peninsula to Iosco County.
“I don’t have the capability to drive the vehicle for the size and quantity that I would need,” he said, adding that it would take a very large truck to transport the crates containing the bags.
Dutcher asked what alternative Rohn had found out about transporting the bags. Rohn said he had discussed the issue with Iosco County Road Commission Manager Bruce Bolen, so said the road commission could transport the items, if the county reimbursed for time and wages on use of the vehicles. Rohn said Bolen would take the issue to his board for discussion.
Vice Chairman Donald Jay O’Farrell, who was sitting in for Chairman Robert Huebel who was absent from the meeting, said he thought something could be worked out with the road commission.
Dutcher said that he did not think that 50,000 bags was a large amount and that the bags would be used quickly. He said that the further problem is the state not allowing people to build barriers on the coast, such as jetties and other structures that could stop erosion because it would be in navigable waterways.
“That’s a travesty of justice,” he said. “They’re not navigating in three, five or six feet of water, to stop them from rebuilding the beach is a detriment to everyone. I think the county government needs to step up and let the legislators know that if we can’t protect our coasts we can’t protect our property.”
O’Farrell said he thought the sandbags would be good for the county, and for other areas of the county where there may be flooding, such as along rivers. They could be used in many other flooding situations, not just along Lake Huron.
He directed Rohn to work on getting the bags transported to Iosco County and to also look into some equipment that could be used to quickly fill the bags in an emergency, as well as a source of sand.