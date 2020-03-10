TAWAS CITY – Tawas City Council members have shown their support for making improvements to the Tawas Utilities Authority (TUA) wastewater treatment plant. They didn’t cast an official vote on the matter at their March 2 meeting, but they did give consensus that they are in favor of moving ahead with the upgrades.
City Manager Annge Horning says the TUA plant was constructed in 1966. It underwent a major expansion in 1989, and the design was for a 20-year period. The projects completed since that time have been new influent pumps, grit system replacement, primary clarifier replacement and digester mixer replacement.
She pointed out that no projects had been done until 21 years after the 1989 expansion and, even today, a lot of the mechanical equipment is now 31 years old – with no work on them other than preventative or routine maintenance.
Since January 2017, Horning and other TUA Board members have been advising the council that there are some very expensive projects identified in the TUA’s Asset Management Plan (AMP) and Capital Improvements Plan (CIP), with the original one- to five-year plan amounting to about $3 million. So, the board has discussed grouping several of the projects for completion with one funding source.
“And the board has knocked off some of those things but, all along, we’ve discussed grouping some of those projects and doing big financing for those, instead of just picking and choosing which ones we’re going to do,” Horning elaborated.
She said the priorities have changed a bit since 2017, and the five-year CIP is expected to now cost about $3.5 million.
Since the six- to 10-year plan is less than $1 million, Horning said it makes sense to finance all 10 of those for 20 years, instead of just five for the 20 years.
She noted that, with the various improvements in mind, the council has approved increases in sewer rates over the last few years to build sewer fund reserves. They also agreed to contribute an additional $100,000 to the TUA budget in the 2019-20 fiscal year. “The total in the TUA budget for capital improvements for the 2019-20 fiscal year is $410,000, with $200,000 of this committed for future capital improvements.”
Horning said the upgrades were reviewed and discussed during a tour of the TUA plant last October. It was at this time when a Fleis and VandenBrink (F&V) Engineering representative reviewed the findings of the AMP and projects, and presented funding opportunities for the TUA.
The TUA Board then asked F&V staff to compile a list of projects for funding through the State Revolving Fund (SRF) that would allow them to finance a large project for 20-30 years at a low interest rate – about two percent for a $5 million loan.
The board voted last November to submit a notice of intent to apply for SRF funding for a project totaling $4,917,000, with the understanding that they would review the project before final submission to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).
Horning said it was during the February TUA Board meeting when a presentation was given by EGLE Senior Project Manager Eric Pocan, who shared a copy of the financing schedule for the SRF. He discussed opportunities for principle forgiveness, if the TUA follows some federal guidelines for Green Project Reserves.
Horning said this is a brand new program, though, and it is unclear yet how it is going to work.
Following a public hearing, the project plan would have to be submitted to EGLE by Aug. 1. There will not be a full commitment to the SRF funding, however, until the loan documents are signed. There are four opportunities to do so, through August 2021.
“We’ve had a couple of exceedances in the treatment that we’ve had to report to EGLE, which are of concern to us,” Horning told the council. “They’ve commented that our operating company is doing a very good job making the necessary adjustments to try and prevent those, and they’re doing a great job with the very antiquated, deficient equipment that they’ve inherited.”
She and Councilman Mike Russo voted at the February TUA meeting in favor of a motion that would move the SRF process along in order to meet the public hearing requirements, so that the application can be submitted by Aug. 1. That motion, though, was defeated in a 2-2 tie vote.
“In accordance with TUA’s Articles of Incorporation, I requested that a third party be brought in to make a decision and break the tie vote. I also requested that special meetings be scheduled to move the process along since timing is becoming a concern for us with the several delays,” Horning stated.
“Representatives from the City of East Tawas wanted an opportunity to consult with their attorney, and I have been informed that he has indicated that he sees the issue as one more about each City’s commitment to the SRF proposal rather than simply a matter of breaking a tie at the Board level. As a result, a special meeting has not been scheduled,” she continued.
Horning said that, since applying for the SRF doesn’t commit the TUA Board or either city to the loan until the documents are signed, and they have 1½ years to make that decision, she respectfully disagrees with the attorney. She will continue to request a special meeting and that a third party be brought in if the tied vote cannot be resolved in the meantime.
Since she and Russo represent Tawas City on the TUA Board, Horning requested the council’s input on whether they support the efforts to move forward with the facility enhancements, or if they feel there should be a third-party evaluation of the AMP and/or CIP before proceeding.
According to Horning, the TUA Board was informed that East Tawas would be working with a third party to conduct their own review of the AMP and CIP, after a motion for the evaluation was defeated in a 1-3 vote at the November TUA meeting. Each plan had already been approved by both the board and EGLE.
Mayor Pro Tem Brian McMurray said it doesn’t seem that there is much risk in moving ahead with the application, since it doesn’t commit the entities to a loan. However, there is a lot of risk in not maintaining, fixing or replacing equipment at the wastewater treatment plant that is potentially at high risk of failure.
“The plant’s not going to heal itself,” said Russo, adding that he wants to keep things moving forward, and doesn’t want the upgrade efforts to languish.
“I think we should keep the process moving,” agreed Mayor Ken Cook. Given that the CIP spans 20 years – with plans for one to five years, six to 10 and 11 to 20 – he asked how much it would cost to do all of the projects.
Horning said it would be an additional $2 million.
Cook said that 10 years fly fast, and officials are looking at almost $5 million in projects for about the next decade. Before long, they will be looking at the next phase of what needs to be done. He pointed out that, for another $2 million, the entire 20 years worth of CIP work can be completed.
“These projects have to get done,” said Councilman Jon Studley, echoing the remarks of fellow officials. “And I agree with Ken. I would rather do everything now and not be back at this table in a couple years, having the discussion about how we’re going to do this again. Because we’ll be back, probably at a gridlock again.”
Cook said he was surprised that another 10 years of projects would only be an additional $2 million.
McMurray noted that it would be even more at that point, since the costs will increase over time.
“Well, if we drag our feet enough, this six- to 10-year plan is going to be a five-year plan soon; if it’s not already,” Russo observed.
“We’re three years into our five-year plan,” Horning agreed.
Cook suggested considering an even more aggressive approach, if timing and finances allow. He said it may be worthy to take advantage of the low interest loan and tackle everything, as opposed to finishing one set of projects and then turning right around to start talking about the next project.
“We would never get ahead if we don’t. That’s my personal opinion,” Studley commented.
“One thing with the $5 million project, if I remember correctly, right now both communities are putting in an extra $100,000 for improvements,” Horning said. “And that extra $200,000 will cover the loan payment.”