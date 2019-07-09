OSCODA – Blues Abusers is set to continue the Oscoda Rotary Summer Concert Series at Oscoda Beach Park at the band shell on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Blues Abusers is made up of five members including drummer Don Jack, vocalist and harmonica player Ron Tucker, lead guitarist Crain Hill, vocalist and rhythm guitarist Ted McCormick and bass guitarist Dennis McCormick.
The five man band has been playing together for the last 14 years, according to Jack. As the name suggests, guests can expect to hear a variety of blues music covers from Howling Wolf to Paul Butterfield.
“The band has changed over the years but has remained true to its blues roots with classic covers,” said Ted McCormick.
Although typically a five man band, guests can expect to see two very special guests appear this year. Saginaw resident Mike Brush will sing and play keyboard and Pontiac resident Robert Reeves will join the band for the evening on saxophone.
For a number of years the band has been coming back, the thing that keeps them coming back is the location. Jack said that the Oscoda band shell is one of the nicest locations the band performs at. He also said it feels the homiest and the most beautiful.
Next Thursday, Gibson-Seal and the Heart and Soul Band will take to the Oscoda band shell with their classic country and honky-tonk music.