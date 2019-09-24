EAST TAWAS – Members of Huron Shores Chorus will begin rehearsals for their annual Christmas program Sunday, Sept. 29, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Tawas Area Presbyterian Church, East Tawas.
Rehearsals will continue each Sunday throughout the months of October and November. Programs will be presented Friday, Dec. 6 at Oscoda United Methodist Church and Sunday, Dec. 8 at Tawas Area Presbyterian Church.
Musical selections for this year include “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” a medley of tunes from the movie “Polar Express;” a collection of Christmas carols written by Michigan native Alfred Burt, the great spiritual “Keep Your Lamps Trimmed and Burning,” and many more.
The programs will also feature the annual carol sing during intermission and an invitation to listeners to join the chorus for their finale, G.F. Handel’s famous “Hallelujah Chorus” from his oratorio, “The Messiah.”
All singers from the local area are welcome to join Huron Shores Chorus, which operates as a non-profit organization. A minimum participation fee of $10 per season is requested of chorus members to help cover necessary costs such as music and advertising. Previous musical experience is not necessary to become a chorus member but is helpful. There are no auditions. Concert dress is basic black clothing consisting of long sleeve tops/shirts and skirts/trousers to the floor. Colorful accessories are provided by the chorus.
Huron Shores presents programs twice yearly, at Christmas and in the spring, at no cost to the local communities. Donations are welcomed with a $5 donation suggested for adults.
Huron Shores Chorus is currently under the direction of Tracee Behnke-Lentz. For more information refer to Facebook – Huron Shores Chorus.