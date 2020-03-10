EAST TAWAS – Friends of the East Tawas Library (FOETL) invite residents to join holocaust survivor, speaker, educator and author of Into No Man’s Land Irene Miller at the East Tawas City Council Chambers on Wednesday, March 17 at 6:30 p.m.
Miller will take audience members on a journey of survival. She will take you through moments of sleeping under an open sky in the winter and freezing in a Siberian labor camp where bears come to your door.
She will speak about living on boiled grass and onions and shivering with malaria. When this is over you will wonder how a child with this background grows up to become a positive, accomplished woman with a joy of living and love to share.
The March event is part of the Friends Cabin Fever Lecture Series and will be the second event in the series this year. Last month Author of Blood on the Mitten Tom Carr paid a visit to speak about infamous murders on Michigan soil.
Other cabin fever lecture series include Haunted Travels of Michigan with Author Kat Tedsen on Tuesday, April 21.
FOETL is a non-profit group who strives to build foundation dollars to enhance the library and create programs for all categories. The author will have books available for purchase and signing in the library following the event.
The event will take place at the East Tawas City Council Chambers located at 760 Newman St. East Tawas. Interested participants are encouraged to call 362-6162 for more information.