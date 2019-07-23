OSCODA – The Sunshine String Band will fill the Oscoda Beach Park bandshell with music this Thursday starting at 7 p.m.
The Sunshine String Band is the fourth band of eight to perform for the annual Oscoda Rotary Club summer concert series on Thursday nights. The band is made up of three members including guitarist, mandolin player and six string banjo player Kelly Beck, stand up bass player and vocalist Dave Maul and vocalist, rhythm guitarist, harmonica and banjo player Kim Maul.
The band has been together for over 15 years playing at concerts, festivals, street strolls, in retirement communities and nursing and rehab facilities. They play a variety of genres ranging from easy listening and old country to 70’s, bluegrass and gospel favorites according to Kim.
“The music we play are songs that everybody recognizes and loves to sing along with and dance to,” said Kim.
“It has become a tradition for our Sunshine String Band to perform on the beach in Oscoda whenever we can,” said Kim.
Year after the year the band continues to come back and play favorites for the local community.
“This is truly what summer is all about. A wonderful amphitheater, the Oscoda Rotary sponsoring and encouraging all the different genres of music and allowing the public to enjoy a great time on the beach, on the water front,” said Kim.
Next Thursday, Pick’n Steel will perform at the bandshell playing 60s and 70s, along with elements of classic rock, country, folk, blues and Americana. The three man band consists of three members including Juergen Neugebauer, Butch Runyon and Bill Immekus. The band was started by Neugebauer and Immekus about eight years ago.
“Bill and I met at a campfire music session and had a chance to explore what we both liked in music and what made us come back to the practice room again and again,” said Neugebauer. “We found that we complemented each other and decided at first to go for a duo.”
About four years ago the pair decided to add a third.
“We all have played music for a long time and have been in a number of bands, so playing together as a trio is a real treat for us,” said Neugebauer.
In addition to the fact that they love playing together, Neugebauer also said that their favorite part about performing in Oscoda is the audience.
“Very attentive and supportive folks that appreciate what we do. As you practice for hours on end it is very rewarding to bring the music to such an outstanding venue and the incredible backdrop of Lake Huron.” said Neugebauer.