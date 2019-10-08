HARRISVILLE – The Harrisville State Park invites locals and guests to enjoy a myriad of fall festivities this Saturday, Oct. 12, beginning at 1 p.m.
The park will offer kid’s games, trick or treating and a haunted hay ride. The activities will kick off in the day use area of the park. Kids are welcome to participate in kid’s game provided by the park.
At 5 p.m. interested trick or treaters will be given the opportunity to walk through 160 different camp sites. The only requirement of participants is that they have a recreation passport on their cars or purchase one at the contact station at the campground.
In order to control traffic, the park will be closed from 4:45-6 p.m. for the safety of the trick or treaters, according to Park Supervisor Eric Ostrander. At 7:30 p.m. the park will begin offering haunted hayrides through the first 35 camp sites.
Sites will be decorated in a variety of scenes by a variety of businesses and participants will be able to vote for their favorite scenes at the end.
Hayrides will run until 10 p.m. and guests are invited to enjoy S’mores, cookies and juice in the day use area over a camp fire and vote for their favorite scene. All activities will be free to the public.
This year’s leading sponsor and last year’s winner of favorite scene was awarded to Lexi’s Main Street Salon. The salon received a traveling trophy which Alcona High School students created many years ago. This year’s winner will receive the traveling trophy as well.
Businesses or volunteers interested in participating are asked to contact staff at the park by calling 724-5126.