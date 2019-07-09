TAWAS CITY – Tawas City Library Friends is having its mid-summer book sale at the Northeast Michigan Regional Farm Market at Gateway Park in Tawas City on Saturday, July 13, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Thousands of books of every type are for sale – paperbacks, hard backs, fiction, biographies, classics, cookbooks galore, children, young adult and inspirational fiction.
“You can’t beat our deal: you pick the book, you pick the price,” said Tara Western, a Friends volunteer, “Our goal is to make money for Tawas City Library’s summer reading program for children, and to get books to people at a reasonable cost.”
For more information on the summer reading, call the Tawas City Library at 362-6557, or visit the library at 208 North St. in Tawas City.