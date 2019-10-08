EAST TAWAS – American Legion Audie Johnson Post/Unit No. 211 of East Tawas is hosting its sixth annual Polish Night.
The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 19, starting at 4:30 p.m., at the Legion hall located at 900 E. Lincoln St.
The dinner will include homemade Polish food featuring Jennie’s pierogies, stuffed cabbage, sauerkraut and polish sausage, dessert and more, along with live music and a cash bar!
Tickets are $13 each and are available on a first come-first serve basis as these tickets sell fast. Children five years of age and younger eat free. If any tickets are not sold in advance, they will be available for purchase at the door.
Take-out is also available. Any items left over will be available for purchase after 7 p.m.
Funds raised by these events provide support to the American Legion, give financial assistance and support to military veterans and their families throughout our community, in addition to building maintenance and improvements.
For tickets or additional information, call 362-2941 or 254-2369.