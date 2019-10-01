OSCODA – The Shoreline Players Youth Drama Association (SPYDA) is rehearsing for their fall musical revue Hats Off Jr.
The show is directed by Renee Diener with Alyssa Ratajczak as the student director with production by Sue Miller working with assistant producer Chelsea Miller.
Several local youth are cast in the production including Lanee Bray, Libby Bray, Aria Budnik, Kaitlyn Crandell, Natalie Johnston, Jaidalyn Kotula, Jenalee Kotula, Maci McDougall, Ratajczak, Raelyn Story, Ryan Story and Kaleb Williams who will also narrate the journey of Broadway shows and songs.
The show will have a guest appearance by Jordan Morris who is a singer and past member of SPYDA. Members of the cast of Hats Off to Broadway II will perform a number from their upcoming show as part of the production as well.
The show will be stage managed by Sue with Diener as the assistant stage manager. The youth crew includes Cara Bray, Kaleb Bray, Alex Wilson and Rose Wilson. They will be supported by Kathy Abernathy, Rebecca Collier, JD Hock, Nicole Markey and Owen Markey.
Set design is by Eric Joseph with construction by Joseph, Tim Curtis and other Shoreline Players members who also painted the set. Joseph also assisted the youth with lights and sound.
The performance dates for Hats Off Jr. will be Saturday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 6, at 2 p.m. at the Shoreline Players Theater. Tickets are $7 and will be available at the Shoreline Players box office before each performance.
The theater is located at 6000 N. Skeel Avenue on the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base, next to the Robert Parks Library in Oscoda. For more information about this production or other upcoming Shoreline Players events you can go to www.shorelineplayers.org or call staff at 739-3586.