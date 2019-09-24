OSCODA – The deadline is fast approaching for those interested in joining the Blue Marlins Synchronized Swim Club.
Registration for the program – as well as the first practice – will take place Sunday, Oct. 6, beginning at 1 p.m. in the pool area of Oscoda High School (OHS), located at 3550 E. River Rd. Nose plugs will be provided, and the registration fee is $30.
The club is available to those 7 years of age and older, with no skills needed to join. Students living outside of the Oscoda Area Schools district may also take part.
Practices will continue to be held on Sundays in the OHS pool, from 1-4 p.m., starting Oct. 6, and the season will wrap up with a performance in May 2020.
Participants are advised that a one-piece swimsuit is preferred.
Coordinators note that synchronized swimming combines the skills of gymnastics, diving, music, dance and, of course, swimming, into the “ultimate team sport.”
As previously reported, the Blue Marlins Synchronized Swim Club is an Oscoda Area Schools Community Education program.
For more information, contact Oscoda Community Education representatives at 739-1431, or send an e-mail to Laurie D’Annunzio at bluemarlinsohs@gmail.com.