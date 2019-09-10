EAST TAWAS – As early as the 1600s, the French explorers, the first Europeans to arrive in Michigan, were already traversing parts of the state in search of furs to trade.
According to Gerald Wykes, a retired museum and nature center director, traveling by land and water through the roadless wilderness, the French explorers had to survive using only what they could carry with them.
On Wednesday, Sept. 18, Wykes, who is also a freelance author and illustrator, will discuss their material lifeways and their cultures and how the French explorers helped to start the settlement of Michigan.
His talk will be held at Rushman Hall (the former K of C) in East Tawas at 6:30 p.m. for the final lecture in the Lugene Daniels Lecture series for 2019. Thanks to the sponsorship of the Iosco-Arenac District Library and WKJC, there is no charge for the program.