Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM EDT FRIDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GAYLORD HAS ISSUED A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM EDT FRIDAY. * PLEASE SEE THE LATEST MARINE FORECASTS FOR MORE DETAILED INFORMATION. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS INEXPERIENCED MARINERS...ESPECIALLY THOSE OPERATING SMALLER VESSELS SHOULD AVOID NAVIGATING IN THESE CONDITIONS.