TAWAS CITY – Tawas Bay Ice Arena is set to host one of the area’s most unique events this fall. Beginning this week and running every Friday and Saturday night until Oct. 19 will be Frozen Fear.
“It’s basically a haunted house at the arena,” organizer Mel Rettell said. “We don’t go onto the ice surface but we use the locker rooms, the warming rooms and whatever areas we could find. My wife and I did something like this for 15 years when we lived downstate, so we’ve been doing it for a while and it is great to get back into it. It’s pretty scary for sure.”
The event runs from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Entry fee for those 13-and-over will be $10 while those 12-and-under will be $5.
“It will be a good fundraiser for the rink,” Rettell said. “Plus, from my understanding there is not a whole lot of this type of thing in the area. It’s another activity for the kids to do on a Friday or Saturday night. It’s close to town and close to neighboring towns, so it should do fairly well.
While Rettell feels the event has the potential to be scary, he added that groups with young children can have the scare-factor turned down.
“A seven-year-old might be able to walk through no problem, it just all depends on your fears,” Rettell said “For the younger kids we tone it down and the actors won’t go at it as hard, but if it’s a group that wants to have fun, we’ll have to come after them. We like to keep groups small, like four or five at a time so everyone can experience the scares. It is very interactive, so if you go in with too big of a group it kind of losses its effect.”
Rettell is hoping that this can become an annual fall tradition for the area.
“If it goes well we will just keep on improving it every year,” he said. “I think we should be able to do this in years to come and it should be a great fundraiser for us.”