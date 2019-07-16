EAST TAWAS – Mentalist Michael Jons returns to the Tawas Bay Playhouse in East Tawas later this month with his fun and amazing new show “Michael Jons LIVE - More than Just Mind Games!”
Jons, a classically trained mind-reader and psychic entertainer, regularly entertains audiences in Washington, DC with his sell-out show, “The Psychic Cabaret” now in its 5th year.
The benefit performances on Friday, July 26 and Saturday, July 27 celebrate the 40th anniversary season of the Tawas Bay Players and supports their work in creating and promoting the arts in the community.
This is the third year that Jons has performed at the Tawas Bay Playhouse.
“I grew up spending all my summers in Tawas,” Jons says. “As a kid, I used to perform shows for neighbors on the beach with the seawall as my stage. I love that I can keep that tradition alive all these years later and support the Tawas Bay Players!”
This years show features all new, never before seen feats of amazement. “I challenge myself to come up with an entirely new show for Tawas audiences every year.” This year is no exception. “It’s a bit scary, but also exciting, to try out new material in front of audiences for the first time. You never know what’s going to happen!” This year’s show is inspired by the games his family played during their summers on the beach.
Come see what audiences have described as, “A mind-bending, gasp-inducing bucket of fun!” The show is intended for adults but appropriate for audiences of all ages.
Tickets for the 7 p.m. performances on Friday, July 26 and Saturday, July 27, 2019 are $15 and available online at MichaelJons.com and at the Tawas Bay Playhouse box office.