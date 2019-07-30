EAST TAWAS – Participants of the 11th annual Tawas Uncork’d Wine, Ale and Food Festival will consist of 15 wineries, 12 breweries and seven food vendors.
The yearly event – which serves as a fundraiser for the East Tawas Library – has been set for this Saturday, Aug. 3, from noon to 6 p.m. It will again be hosted under a large tent in East Tawas Harbor Park, located off of US-23 at the end of Newman Street.
Admission to the festival is $15 per person, which includes a commemorative wine glass and three tasting tickets. Additional drink tickets will be available during the event for $2 each.
Tickets may also be picked up on site the day of the festival. Uncork’d co-chair Ryan Ladley notes that they can be purchased ahead of time, too, at the Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce, Brew Krew and the Village Chocolatier, all in East Tawas, as well as online through Eventbrite.
“Online tickets are available through Eventbrite and those are $16.50 as Eventbrite charges us a fee for use of the online platform for sales,” he explained.
Presented by the Friends of the East Tawas Library, Ladley said the money raised during the 2019 affair will be used by the Friends group in their support and programming for the library.
More specifically, he noted that the goal is to expand some of the current library programs – such as the summer reading event Booked 4 Lunch – as well as to add additional programming to support literacy in East Tawas.
According to Ladley, the following wineries will be on hand for the 2019 festival:
Amoritas Vineyards, Bel Lago Vineyards & Winery, Black Star Farms, Burgdorf Winery, Chateau Fontaine, Dizzy Daisy Winery & Vineyard, Fenn Valley Vineyards, Laurentide Winery, Modern Craft Winery, Rose Valley Winery, Sandhill Crane Vineyards, St. Ambrose Cellars, Thunder Bay Winery, Valley Mist Vineyards and Verterra Winery.
The lineup of food vendors this year will be the Village Chocolatier, Klenow’s Market, Neiman’s Family Market, Brew Krew, Mr. Jack’ss Sports Bar & Grill, The Boathouse Beer Co. & Boozery and Northwoods Steak House.
As for the ale options, Ladley said Griffin and Alpena Beverage will be helping to bring in a range of breweries from around the state, those being Bells Brewing, Founders Brewing, Austin Brothers, New Holland Brewing, Keweenaw Brewing Company, Cheboygan Brewing Company, Blackrocks Brewery, Saugatuck Brewing Company, Mitten Brewery, Keweenaw Brewing, Beards Brewing and Grand Armory Brewing Company.
Along with the plethora of food and drink choices, Uncork’d attendees can also try their luck with the annual raffle, for which tickets are one for $5, or five for $20.
Ladley said the first place prize this year will be $1,500, the second place prize is $500 and the third place winner will go home with the ever-popular Wagon of Cheer, stocked with goodies from some of the festival vendors.
Keeping the atmosphere light and breezy on Tawas Bay that afternoon will be Ted Wasilewski and his daughter Katie, who will be performing live music for the duration of the event.
An area separate from the tent will also be set up for the younger crowd, with Ladley noting that a table of children’s books will be available.
Organizers note that Tawas Uncork’d will go on rain or shine, and it is asked that attendees not bring pets with them.
Cash or credit will be accepted, but items at the food booths are cash only.
For additional details, visit the Uncork’d Facebook page or call 249-3766.
As previously reported, the festival began as a fundraiser for the construction of a new library, which was built in 2016 and is adjoined to the East Tawas Community Center on Newman Street.
Uncork’d events held since completion of the construction have been used to furnish and sustain the library, while also introducing additional events and programs to draw more people into the center.