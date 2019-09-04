EAST TAWAS – American Legion Audie Johnson Post/Unit No. 211 of East Tawas will be hosting its End of Summer Pig Roast.
The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Legion hall located at 900 E. Lincoln St.
The dinner will include roast pork, fresh baked bread, corn, cole slaw, baked beans, potato/macaroni salads, desserts and non-alcoholic beverages.
Tickets are $14 each and are available on a first come-first serve basis. Children five years of age and under can eat for free.
Take-out is also available.
Any tickets not sold in advance will be available for purchase at the door.
Funds raised by this event will be applied to building maintenance and improvements.
For tickets or additional information, call 362-2941 or 989-329-6153.