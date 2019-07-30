EAST TAWAS – Tawas Bay Players want audiences to relive the Roaring Twenties, and help solve a murder along the way.
The community theater group will present “The Speakeasy Murder,” an audience-interactive murder mystery evening, at the Tawas Bay Playhouse on Aug. 2 and 3. Showtime is 7 p.m. both nights.
The action takes place in a speakeasy, an illegal saloon during Prohibition. When someone gets murdered, Detective Scott Reasoner leads an investigation, assisted by questions from audience members.
“The Speakeasy Murder” is written and directed by Michal Jacot, who also plays Detective Reasoner. Also appearing in the cast are Bill Archer, Stacy Perrot, Keith del Rio, Barb Richardson, Carter Chrivia and Ray Skiver.
Jacot says, “The Players have been presenting audience-interactive murder mysteries as a Perchville event for the past few years. We decided to try one in our own theater in the summertime to see how it goes over.”
Jacot hopes to give the audience a real feel for the Roaring Twenties. “Audience members are welcome to come in their best costumes of the era, if they’d like,” he adds.
Tickets for the show are $10 each, cash or check only. They can be purchased at the Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce and the Brew Krew; they can also be purchased at the door one half hour before showtime if not sold out.
Interested persons may call (989) 362-2522 for questions and more information.