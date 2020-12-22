OSCODA – In the spirit of the holiday season, Mancino’s Pizza & Grinders will be distributing 150 large pizzas on Christmas Eve starting at 4 p.m. to those in need.
Pizzas are limited to one per car until they are gone. Staff requests that participants use the Cedar Lake Road entrance at the rear of the restaurant. They will bring the pizza out to your vehicle.
Staff reminds locals that there are people who are in need during the pandemic and if you’re fortunate enough to not be one of them then please don’t take advantage of this event.
Mancino’s Pizza & Grinders is located at 5665 N U.S. 23, Oscoda. For more information, contact restaurant staff at 739-0100.