OSCODA – The Oscoda Lions Club will hold their 19th annual arts and crafts show this Saturday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Oscoda High School (OHS)
As one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the club, it’s a much anticipated event. Visitors can expect to see hand crafted accessories like hats and scarves for the chilly winter months as well as, baked goods, dip and soup mixes for those cold winter nights.
Additionally, locals can expect to find wood burning pieces, paintings and photographs amongst other potential gifts for friends and family.
Organizers encourage locals and others to come and shop around for fall decorations for Halloween and Thanksgiving, as well as, Christmas presents along with any other holidays celebrated.
In addition to the craft show, organizers say there will be entertainment provided including chain saw carving by Jack Ballor, as well as, a small farmer’s market dependent on weather.
The cost for entry is a $1 donation for adults. Children 12 years old and younger will receive free entry. According to Lions Club Member Jane Meyer, there will be concession style food for purchase at 10 a.m. until it is sold out.
For more information about the arts and craft show contact Meyer at 739-3911.