OSCODA – The Mortuary of Terror haunted house opened last Saturday night, but the frights will continue every Saturday in October behind the Aune Medical Center beginning at 7-10 p.m.
Old Orchard Park Administrative Secretary Tara Lyons said the haunted house began about four to five years ago. She said originally the park offered a hayride, but due to weather it was difficult to gauge if they would be able to do it.
They decided to do a haunted house instead because they knew they could have it rain or shine. The attraction is presented by Oscoda Township, Old Orchard Park and Carroll Broadcasting.
The cost is $5 (cash only) per person for ages five years old and up. Children and kids interested in attending should be aware of how easily they scare. Lyons said the haunted house has scared all ages and the objective of the house is to scare people, so she said to keep that in mind.
“It depends on your level of scare,” said Lyons.
Additionally there will be snacks available for purchase including popcorn, pop and water. Lyons said during October last year the attraction saw 1,500 visitors.
According to organizers, the attraction will take approximately 10-15 minutes to venture through depending on the crowd. For this reason, Lyons wants to remind visitors to be patient.
She said that the attraction will become a lot busier the closer it gets to Halloween, so visitors are encouraged to consider this while attending.
For more information about the haunted house, contact Old Orchard Park staff at 739-7814.