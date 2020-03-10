EAST TAWAS – Tawas Area High School Drama Club and Tawas Bay Players (TBP) are joining forces for the first time at the TBP Playhouse to present the high school play “Virgil’s Wedding.”
The comedy, written by Eddie McPherson, is about a high-end wedding planner and her assistant who are hired to direct a simple ceremony for two of Lickskillet’s favorite lovebirds; however, it becomes a coordinator’s nightmare due to many mixed-up people and scenarios.
Show times are Thursday, March 12 through Saturday, March 14, at 7 p.m. each night, and Sunday, March 15 at 2 p.m.
In the cast are, in order of appearance, Abigail Herbolsheimer as Ms. Delanie, Ammy Nguyen as Barbie Withers, Alexandra Perrot as Marget Hooper, Anna Young as Bertha Mae, Kyle Reynolds as Virgil Sludge, R. J. Horn as Ellard, Alena Cichowski as Mama Hooper, Hunter King as Papa Hooper, Olivia Ramsdell as Mama Sludge, Cohvi Moyer as Papa Sludge, Evertt Hanson and John Rogers alternate as Mr. Wright, Hope Bellows as Moe Moe, Heather Fore as Grandma Sludge, Kyle Evans as Mr. Perky, Daniel Stone as Tiny, John Rogers and Andrew Mikulski share the role of Uncle Lester, Megan Sykes as Aunt Polly, Thomas Boyle as Curly, Autumn Kimsel as Larry Sue, and Evan Koehn as Reverend Davis.
Jolene Grusecki and Stacy Perrot are co-producers, Barb Hunter and Natalie Petengill are co-directors, Brady Jacot and Neil Peterson are co-student directors and the technical/sound crew, Megan Sykes is the stage manager, Madelyn Koning, Praetara Hinnaranugool, and Elizabeth Handy are involved with the stage crew, props, costuming, Jordan Fiske is the official photographer, Josh Bruno and Nick Webster are ushers. Madison Kaiser and Elizabeth Handy are handling hair/make-up, and Sarah Velasco is painting the set designs.
Tawas Area High School Spanish Club dancers will also be featured during this social clash of the century.
Tickets are $10 each and will only go on sale at the high school during the week of the play. Tickets may be purchased at the door a half-hour prior to show times. Cash or checks made payable to Tawas Area Schools are the payment options.
Seating selections will be first come, first serve, as there will be no reserved seating.
The show is presented by special arrangement with Heuer Publishing.