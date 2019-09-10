OSCODA – The Wurtsmith Restoration Advisory Board (RAB) will meet this evening (Wednesday) at 5 p.m., with discussions expected to go on until 7:05 p.m.

The meeting, open to all, will be held in the Robert J. Parks Library, located at 6010 N. Skeel Ave. in Oscoda Township.

Prior to the meeting, from 4-5 p.m., the public is invited to ask questions of U.S. Air Force (USAF) representatives.

As reported in last week’s edition of this publication, the Air Force Civil Engineer Center advised that USAF and Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes & Energy officials will go over recently completed fieldwork and other restoration activities during the session.

The RAB was formed in order to discuss environmental restoration efforts at the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base in Oscoda, from which per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances contamination has been generating.

The meeting will also allow for the board to review new RAB applicants. As announced by RAB Community Co-Chair Arnie Leriche during the group’s previous meeting in April, there are some vacancies on the board which need to be filled.

For more information about the activities at the former base, visit www.afcec.af.mil/Home/BRAC/Wurtsmith.aspx. Those with additional questions/concerns may contact AFIMSC Public Affairs at AFIMSC.PA.workflow@us.af.mil, or by phone at 1-866-725-7617.