TAWAS CITY – Fans attending Friday’s Tawas Area home varsity football game against Rogers City will have a chance to honor area military veterans.

Area veterans are invited to the game with free admission. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. At halftime the names of veterans and their branch of service will be read to the crowd by longtime voice of the Braves Tim Haskin and the Tawas Area Braves Marching Band will play a military medley in their honor.

In addition a snack will be provided to each veteran, as well as a commemorative decal co-designed by Haskin and Tawas Area graduate Seth Findley. The commemorative design reads, “Northeast Michigan Football Fans Support Our Veterans” and exhibits a stars and stripes football in the center. If additional decals are available they can be purchased from Haskin at a later date.

Tawas Area Schools Athletic Director Matt Unke said he is ecstatic to open the gates “for our veterans” and thanked Haskin for organizing and developing the concept for this special event.

“What a great night to honor our special friends, the U.S. veterans, to show our love for them, their service and our country,” said Haskin. “We had a similar tribute ceremony in 2017 and our school got many kudos and thanks from attending veterans and fans. What a great night.”

He also stated, “much thanks goes to TAHS and AD Matt Unke for hosting the event, and to National Honor Society students for volunteering their service before, during and after the ceremony.” He also thanked the Blues by the Bay (BBTB) committee’s generous monetary donation to help defray food and decal expenses “as the BBTB group strikes again with a positive note for our community.”

Haskin also thanked the Tawas Area Athletic Boosters for their food donation and work at the event. “President Ken Murphy of the Blues group and Allan Miller, president of the Boosters, were very helpful and generous with their assistance,” Haskin said.

Murphy, a veteran of the U.S. Navy, stated he is always appreciative of thanks given to he and his fellow veterans and thanked Haskin “for all the effort he made to make this a wonderful night at a football game.”

According to Haskin future events are in the planning for “not only our awesome vets, but also for our courageous first responders.”