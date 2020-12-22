by Jenny Haglund
TAWAS CITY – For better for worse, in sickness and in health. Although many married couples have professed these vows to one another, it takes a profound kind of love to truly follow through on such words, especially in dire circumstances.
But, for Jim and Sharon Doyle of Oscoda, a recent health setback only solidified their already strong bond.
They have an interesting history also, having known each other their whole lives. While they always had a fondness for one another, they took separate paths when they were younger. But they never left each other’s minds, and things came full circle for them when they were reunited years later.
As for their recent ordeal, Jim visited Sharon at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City for a week straight. Twice a day, Jim drove from Oscoda to Tawas to show his support for his wife as she battled COVID-19 – all while he was still reeling, as well, from the lingering effects of the virus.
Jim, 76, was admitted to the hospital on Nov. 14. Sharon, 71, followed shortly thereafter and was admitted on Nov. 19.
“And they ended up putting us in the same room,” Jim shared. “I was in there nine days and she was in there 11.”
Since Jim had already been in the facility five days prior to Sharon arriving, the pair ended up spending a total of four days together in the hospital. But Jim wasn’t about to just continue resting up at home, while his wife was still hospitalized.
“The husband was discharged sooner than his wife but made a point to visit her everyday, outside her patient room, since visitors are not allowed internally during this current surge,” explained Christine Bergman, marketing communications manager for Ascension Michigan. “They are both now home and have expressed a desire to share their experience.”
According to Jim, the couple was fortunate that there were several parking spots on the hospital property which faced their room. “And there was never anybody parking there,” he described.
“And when they released me, I would get up in the morning and go visit her. I could park there and walk up to her window, and we would talk on the phone. I would do that in the morning and in the afternoon, until they released her,” he said.
“It was benefitting me by being able to see her, and I’m thinking it was…” Jim began, before Sharon interjected.
“Also benefitting me, to get to see him,” she said, finishing her partner’s sentence as couples often do. She added that the twice daily visits from her husband made her want to work harder so she could get released and go home.
For those who have not personally dealt with the effects of COVID-19, most are still aware of what the symptoms include. While the experience may vary from person to person, the coronavirus has been described by some as being similar to a severe flu.
For the Doyles, however, a flu didn’t even come close to what they dealt with when it came to COVID-19.
“It was nothing like a flu. A flu you can get over. This, we’re still dealing with. My wife’s still on oxygen,” Jim said. “It’s a bad situation, and there’s more than one type.”
Sharon notes that she and Jim had essentially the same symptoms, including intense headache, fever and chills. “And you couldn’t breathe. And I have COPD so, therefore, it was really hard for me.”
“But the people there at the hospital are just awesome,” Jim praised of the Ascension St. Joseph staff. “I mean the nurses, the doctors and the aides are just – they’re unreal how they can deal with that, day in and day out. They have some great personnel that are working in that COVID department.”
As for how they contracted the virus, and when they first realized something wasn’t right, Sharon said that things started out with Jim experiencing a headache and fever. Sharon was not yet sick, so she took her husband to the emergency room. He wasn’t kept there at that point but, over the next two days, his condition worsened and he was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
“And I had to stay here, so I didn’t know what was going on,” Sharon recalls. “But they kept him then, because his symptoms had gotten worse.”
She said that her situation transpired in a similar way. She initially went to the hospital by ambulance, though, and then came back home.
But after this, “Dale and Judy, my brother and his wife, came up and insisted that she go in the hospital,” Jim says. So, they took Sharon back, and this is when she ended up staying.
Jim remarked that their family have been a Godsend, lending a hand in a number of ways. “We’ve had some good people helping us.”
“And we don’t have a clue where Jim contracted it from, at all,” Sharon noted of how the two came down with the virus.
“We truly don’t,” echoed Jim.
Sharon said they did everything they were supposed to do – wearing masks, washing their hands frequently, keeping themselves away from others and so on. “And it still happened.”
One thing the Doyles stressed, which not everyone may realize, is that just because someone is discharged and no longer has COVID-19, it does not mean that they are back to being 100 percent. In fact, Jim and Sharon are still working toward feeling better, even several weeks after the fact.
“They tell us it’s going to be a long time coming, as far as ever getting back to our normal routine,” Sharon pointed out.
When she left the hospital on Nov. 30, she said she wasn’t able to do so without oxygen. “If I get up and move around, I lose oxygen. So, I’m having to be on oxygen 24/7.
“This is quite an experience for me,” she continued. “We just thank the good Lord that neither one of us had to go on the ventilator.”
Agreeing with her husband’s comments, she said the hospital staff were great with the couple in doctoring them, treating them the right way and helping them to get back on their feet.
Reiterating the severity of the coronavirus, Sharon said that with her COPD, she has previously had pneumonia a few different times. But COVID-19 has got that beat by a long shot. “It’s nothing like pneumonia.”
She said that the loss of strength and energy is very significant, as well. “When you can’t walk four feet before you can’t breathe, that’s going to take a long time healing.”
Based on the Doyle’s history together, though, it’s clear that they have the best support system possible as they continue their recovery – each other.
The pair have been married almost 17 years. “But we’ve known each other all our lives,” said Jim.
He and Sharon, whose families were acquaintances, originally met while living in Missouri. The two ended up working in the fields together, picking cotton.
“We’ve known each other all of our lives, and when we were teenagers...” Sharon started saying, before Jim chimed in.
“We were smitten,” he noted, taking a turn finishing her sentence this time.
“We were smitten with each other, then. But I wasn’t quite old enough,” Sharon continued.
“And he was just somebody that I never got out of my mind. He was always there,” she expressed, with Jim sharing the same sentiment about her.
They each went their separate ways, with Jim getting married, having a son and making the move to Michigan.
Sharon was also married, and had four children.
As time went on, Jim’s wife passed away and Sharon and her former husband eventually split.
When Sharon’s brother happened to contact Jim one day, things took off from there and it led to Jim reconnecting with Sharon, as well.
Sharon says that this is how she ended up in Michigan. “And he’s been here for all those years.”
Jim, who worked for GM in Flint, said that he purchased a home in Oscoda about 30 years ago. “We trekked back and forth on weekends, and I finally retired in 2007 and we moved up here permanently.”
During the time the interview for this story was conducted, on Dec. 11, the Doyles were in the process of relocating to Missouri to be closer to their loved ones.
They have enjoyed living in Oscoda and say that it is a nice area. But as they’ve gotten older, Jim explains that the cold weather months become more and more difficult. “It’s cold in Missouri, but we don’t have to deal with as much snow.”
“Our one son lives in Shelbyville, Kentucky,” Sharon adds. “And then my four children live in Missouri. So we’re moving down there, closer to our kids.”
The couple, who were married in a church in Montrose, also have several grandchildren.