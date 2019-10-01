OSCODA – The Oscoda Township Board of Trustees have scheduled a work session for tomorrow (Thursday), at 6 p.m., regarding the Michigan Aerospace Manufacturers Association’s (MAMA) site selection process.

The event will be held in Wiltse’s Brew Pub & Family Restaurant, located at 5606 F-41.

Township Superintendent Dave Schaeffer advised that the session will be carried out in conjunction with the Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport Authority (OWAA). “And more information would be provided when that is posted.”

Township officials will also be working with Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport (OWA) Manager Gary Kellan, as far as setting the agenda and determining what will be covered during the meeting.

As reported in last week’s edition of this publication, OWAA and the township are vying for the chance to bring a spaceport operation to the community.

It was during the OWAA meeting on Sept. 19 when Kellan gave a summary of the MAMA Space Symposium he recently attended in Traverse City.

OWAA also received an invitation to submit a proposal to the Michigan Launch Initiative (MLI), involving the request for information (RFI) documents needed to proceed with competing in the MLI review and site selection consideration process.

Kellan advised that the goal of MAMA is to establish a spaceport somewhere in Michigan.

“They want to transport satellites into orbit for both commercial and Department of Defense operations,” he said. “They reported during the event an estimated need to put up over 17,000 satellites into what’s called Lower Earth Orbit.”

Kellan notes that facilities to launch both vertical and horizontal satellites are being discussed. For the applications in Michigan, the idea would be to launch smaller satellites, which could range in size from a shoebox to a refrigerator.

He said some of the items listed during the symposium that would be served from this network of satellites includes voice and data communications, weather monitoring, autonomous vehicles and navigation systems, military defense, global Internet access and GPS.

According to Kellan, some of the presenters estimated that more than $18 billion was spent in 2018 on space systems research and development projects to support these types of communications.

He pointed out that all of the work being done by MAMA and MLI is just to identify a candidate within the state. Michigan will also have to compete nationally for licensing through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Space System program.

He said it was reported during the symposium that FAA licensing could take two to five years, but MAMA is attempting to accelerate that process. Following this, it will take several more years for planning and infrastructure development.

As for the RFI, Kellan said OWA staff have been working on these documents for both the vertical launch proposal and the horizontal launch. Submission of the RFI responses was approved by OWAA at their latest meeting.

The authority also gave permission to host a reception for the site reviewers the evening before their visit, at a cost not to exceed $1,000.

Resolutions of support – encouraging the state to aggressively pursue spaceport operations in Michigan, but specifically at OWA – have been adopted by such entities as OWAA; Oscoda, AuSable and Greenbush townships; East Tawas; the Iosco County Board of Commissioners; and the Alcona County Board of Commissioners. A letter of support was also penned by the East Michigan Council of Governments.

More information about MAMA and MLI is available at www.michman.org.